BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International), India's leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Kennedy High The Global School, Hyderabad. The collaboration brings together Kennedy High's two-decade legacy in CBSE and Cambridge education with Lighthouse Learning's academic expertise, integrated platform capabilities and national network to strengthen educational opportunities for students and educators while supporting the school's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2005 by Dr. M Shiva Kumar Reddy, Kennedy High The Global School is a co-educational day school located in Bachupally, Hyderabad. Spread across a 5-acre campus, the school offers CBSE and Cambridge (CAIE) pathways from Pre-Primary to Grade 12. Over the years, Kennedy High has established a strong reputation in Hyderabad for its academic outcomes, comprehensive learning programmes and diverse co-curricular opportunities, providing students with a well-rounded educational experience.

Through this association, Kennedy High will benefit from Lighthouse Learning's integrated platform capabilities and best practices from across the Group. These include a specialist Central Education Team that supports pedagogy, curriculum design, assessment and faculty development; a comprehensive Health & Safety framework supported by regular audits and certification; the Centre of Well-Being, which strengthens inclusive practices and supports students' social-emotional and mental well-being; and Lighthouse Digital Labs, the Group's in-house technology team, which develops secure, child-centred solutions to enhance teaching and learning.

The collaboration will also focus on school leadership development and create opportunities for students and educators to engage with Lighthouse Learning's wider national network. Through professional development, shared pedagogical practices and the exchange of ideas and expertise, the two institutions aim to build on Kennedy High's existing strengths while further enriching the learning experience for its students.

Speaking on the announcement, Prajodh Rajan, Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, "Over the past two decades, Kennedy High has established itself as a respected institution in Hyderabad, building a strong reputation for academic excellence and holistic education. What particularly stands out is the school's commitment to offering diverse learning pathways, while nurturing students with a strong academic foundation and a broader global perspective. This aligns closely with our belief in creating meaningful learning experiences that help every child discover their potential. Through this strategic partnership, we look forward to building on Kennedy High's strengths by bringing together our academic expertise, leadership development capabilities, robust health & safety systems and technology-enabled learning solutions. We are delighted to welcome Kennedy High to the Lighthouse Learning family."

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. M Shiva Kumar Reddy, Director, Kennedy High The Global School, said, "When we established Kennedy High, our vision was to provide children with a strong academic foundation and a global outlook, while nurturing their individuality and values. This belief has guided our journey for over two decades and continues to shape the learning environment we offer our students. As we look towards the next phase of our growth, it was important to find a partner who understands and shares our commitment to quality education. Lighthouse Learning brings deep educational expertise, a strong national network and the capabilities to create greater opportunities for our students and educators, while preserving the ethos that defines Kennedy High. We look forward to this exciting new chapter together."

LoEstro Advisors acted as the exclusive strategic advisor for the partnership. Quillon Partners served as legal advisor, while EY and Transaction Square acted as financial advisors for the collaboration.

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