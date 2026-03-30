Lilavati Hospital Introduces a Patient-centric Wellness Zone in Partnership with Starbucks, Extending Care Beyond Treatment

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre has been guided for decades by a singular belief -- more than healthcare, human care- as a premier multi-specialty tertiary healthcare institute of Mumbai. While sustaining the same continued commitment to humane caregiving, the hospital has introduced a dedicated comfort space within its campus, in partnership with Starbucks.

Lilavati Hospital recognises that the journey of patients and caregivers extends beyond diagnosis and treatment to moments of waiting, recovery, and emotional resilience. The partnership is a thoughtful step towards enhancing the experience for all those who step into its premises. The Starbucks space offers a familiar and welcoming environment for patients, their families, caregivers, and the local community, creating a place to pause, reflect, and find a moment of relief during a demanding time.

This initiative builds on the hospital's endeavour to create spaces that are accessible, reassuring, and inclusive, addressing not only clinical needs but also the human experience that surrounds them.

Mr. Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, said, "At Lilavati Hospital, our responsibility goes beyond delivering medical excellence. We recognise that for patients and their families, time spent in a hospital can be emotionally challenging. This initiative is a meaningful step towards creating an environment that supports them through that journey by offering moments of comfort and familiarity within the hospital ecosystem. In partnering with Starbucks, we have sought to create a space that is not only reassuring for those within the hospital but also welcoming for the larger community that has placed its trust in us over the years. We believe that care must extend beyond our wards and into the daily lives of the people around us."

Lilavati Hospital is a best-in-class tertiary care centre with state-of-the-art facilities and a deep legacy of ethical, transparent, and charitable medical care. Through its integrated approach spanning treatment, research, education, and community service, the hospital remains committed to delivering affordable healthcare of international standards, while ensuring that compassion remains at the heart of every patient interaction. By continuing to create comfortable spaces for its patients, caregivers, and the wider community, the hospital reiterates its people-centric care that places equal emphasis on empathy, dignity, and patient well-being.

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Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre is a premier multi-specialty tertiary care hospital of India and have been acknowledged globally as the centre of medical excellence. Over the years, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre has developed unmatched trust with its patients based on a strong foundation which includes state-of-the-art facilities, best medical expertise, research, education and charitable endeavors. We are extremely proud that today, we serve patients from all walks of life and not only national but also international.

Our journey began with a humble opening in 1997 with 10 beds and initially 22 doctors. Today, we have increased our capacity several folds and have a total of 330 beds with one of the largest Intensive Care Units (ICUs), 12 Operation Theatres with advanced facilities, more than 375 consultants and manpower of nearly 2700 employees. Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre attends to nearly 300 In-patients and 1,500 Out-patients daily. Accredited by national and international quality bodies, Lilavati Hospital upholds the highest standards of safety, ethics, and innovation, guided by its motto, "More than Healthcare, Human Care."

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