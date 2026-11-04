Limca Launches Punjab Special Can, Celebrating the State's Culture, Heritage and Vibrant Spirit

PRNewswire

Punjab [India], November 4: Limca, Coca-Cola India's iconic beverage, has unveiled its first-ever Limca Punjab Special Can, a limited-edition collectible that brings the unmistakable spirit of Punjab to life. Created under the idea 'One State, One Can: Crafted for Collection,' the special edition transforms the everyday Limca can into a canvas of local pride, bringing together Punjab's rich culture and heritage. The design celebrates the many facets that make Punjab unique, reflecting its vibrant traditions, cultural identity and distinctive spirit.

More than a refreshing beverage, the Punjab Special Can is a visually striking keepsake, introducing a new collectible experience for consumers. Created as a limited-edition release, it is designed to inspire discovery, sharing and collectability, while offering young, urban consumers a fresh way to celebrate the state they call home.

The launch also brings the Special Can idea to life through a consumer-led social activation on Instagram featuring Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The activation will further bring artists and creators into the conversation, encouraging them to share their own interpretations of Punjab's culture, landmarks and everyday experiences. Together, these voices invite consumers to engage with the Special Can beyond the product and celebrate the many elements that make the state uniquely their own.

Pankaj Sinha, Senior Director, Integrated Operations, North India, Coca-Cola India, said, "As a loved homegrown brand, Limca brings the character of Punjab to life in a format that consumers can experience, share and make their own. This is an extension of our approach to building deeper connections, bringing together the state's vibrant culture and distinctive energy. Through our expansive retail network, we are bringing this special edition closer to consumers and placing a piece of Punjab's identity in their hands."

Soham Goenka, Director, Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd, said, "We are delighted to partner on this distinctive initiative that celebrates Punjab's unique character through a special edition Limca can. Punjab is an important market for us, and we are proud to bring this proposition to life by combining our strong distribution capabilities and retail network with our understanding of the region and its communities. We look forward to bringing this to consumers across Punjab connecting with Limca, with a can that celebrates the spirit of their state."

The Limca Punjab Special Can is rolling out across Punjab, giving consumers an opportunity to collect a special edition.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy-based products. In India, its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The company, along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners, has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally, together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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