Livasa Hospitals Appoints Kamal Kant Gambhir as Chief Financial Officer

NewsVoir

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 1: Livasa Hospitals has announced the appointment of Mr. Kamal Kant Gambhir as its Chief Financial Officer, further strengthening the leadership team as the hospital network continues its growth and expansion across North India.

Mr. Gambhir brings with him over 35 years of rich experience in strategic finance, governance, business transformation, and leadership across healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, and multinational organizations. He has held key leadership roles with reputed organizations including SCL Lifesciences Limited as Chief Financial Officer and Gates, a US based multinational organisation, where he served as Senior Finance Director.

Known for building robust financial systems, driving operational efficiency, and enabling sustainable business growth, Mr. Gambhir's appointment comes at a significant time as Livasa Hospitals accelerates its expansion plans and strengthens its commitment to quality, affordable and patient-centric healthcare.

Welcoming him to the organization, Mr. Anurag Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Livasa Hospitals, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Kamal Kant Gambhir to the Livasa family. His deep financial expertise, strategic perspective, and proven leadership track record will be invaluable as we continue to scale our network and build a future-ready healthcare institution."

A Chartered Accountant, Mr. Gambhir is also widely respected as a mentor and motivational speaker, with a passion for developing future leaders and contributing to social welfare initiatives.

Livasa Hospitals is a multi-speciality tertiary care hospital network with 750+ beds across Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, and Khanna. Supported by 250+ experienced doctors and 40+ super specialities, the network is committed to delivering quality, patient-centric, and affordable healthcare. With upcoming hospitals in Ludhiana and other key locations, Livasa Hospitals continues to strengthen access to advanced healthcare across North India.

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