Livetree Entertainment Brings Aiyyo Shraddha's So Mini Things to India one last time

New Delhi [India], July 4: After winning hearts across three continents, ten countries, and over 45 cities, including a record-breaking 28 shows across the U.S., digital star and comedian Shraddha Jain a.k.a. Aiyyo Shraddha is returning to where it all began. Her smash-hit stand-up comedy specials Mini Things will take its final bow on home soil with upcoming shows in Mumbai (2 shows onJuly 19at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion East), Chennai (July 26at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall in Harrington Road), Hyderabad (July 27at Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City in Madhapur), and finally in Bengaluru (3 shows - 2nd August at Dr.BR Ambedkar Bhavan, 3rd August at MLR Convention Centre & 9th August at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts). Produced by Livetree Entertainment, the India tour kicked off earlier this month with packed shows in Pune and Delhi.

Aiyyo Shraddha's comedy set draws from the charming curiosity of a two-year-old. Titled So Mini Things for the many whimsical detours it takes - mini stories, mini perspectives, mini versions of herself, the show is a mosaic of anecdotes rooted in Indian family life. What began as her first-ever stand-up set quickly snowballed into a global sensation... a journey that has touched audiences aged 6 to 60 across cultures, languages, and generations. "The opportunity to do this, to take these stories to so many people across the world... what an adventure it is!" exclaims Shraddha. "The only thing I worried about was missing flights! So many flights!" the comedian quips.

The stellar show, brought to life by Livetree Entertainment, has been nurtured and produced with care from its very first outing. Known for curating premium live experiences with legends like Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and Jagjit Singh, the company has powered So Mini Things across the U.S., Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. "It's always so heartwarming to see people across generations line up at the end to hug Shraddha, share stories, and often say they wish they'd brought their parents or kids. For those 90 minutes, we just want people to unwind, laugh, and leave feeling lighter," shares Sharath Vatsa, CEO and Founder of the company.

For the uninitiated, Shraddha, an engineer and former RJ turned content creator, has carved a niche for herself in the comedy space with her clean, observational humour and unmistakable sincerity. She was awarded in 2024 by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the title of 'Most Creative Creator - Female' at the National Creators Awards ceremony. It's a title Shraddha accepts with humility. "It just means I have to put more thought, more effort into my work and do it very responsibly," she avers.

As Mini Things wraps up its run in India, Aiyyo Shraddha reflects, "It's been a very satisfying tour," she shares. "I will retire this material extremely contented with the journey it has made." We say, for anyone who's loved, laughed, or lived in the chaos of Indian family life, this one's truly not to be missed!

