Lokta launches collateral management that prices the security daily, and names Vamshi Krishna Putta Head of Engineering

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Lokta today named Vamshi Krishna Putta as Head of Engineering and announced the general availability of its collateral management module, which he helped shape alongside the engineering team. His experience inside a lending business informed its focus on keeping collateral values useful after disbursal. Lender implementations are underway.

Vamshi's prior work includes migrating nine million accounts with full reconciliation and implementing a regulatory moratorium across one million accounts. At Finflux, he helped build and later led development of its lending stack, built on Apache Fineract, and continued after M2P Fintech acquired it in 2022. He subsequently worked on technology inside a lending business whose collateral prices changed daily, seeing what it takes to keep those records current.

"Vamshi has worked with lending software from both sides of the table," said Chandramouli C S, Co-founder and CEO of Lokta. "That changes the questions you ask. Where did this collateral value come from? How old is it? What happens when it changes? He brought those questions into the design of this module. That is the judgement we want leading engineering at Lokta."

The module supports 10 collateral types: property, land and plots, vehicles, machinery, artwork, gold, mutual fund units, shares, deposits and a category for other collateral. Values are recorded from appraisals or computed using market prices, quantities or contract terms, according to collateral type.

Four capabilities support ongoing monitoring:

* Dated price updates: Agents retrieve prices from sources the lender configures, within what local rules allow, for daily updates to gold, mutual fund units and shares. For gold, the default is the lower of the previous close and the 30-day average, the basis RBI's gold and silver lending directions require for Indian lenders. Appraised assets follow their own valuation and review process.

* Global currencies and local sources: The module supports multiple currencies and can integrate with country-specific pricing and valuation sources to track loan-to-value (LTV) ratios.

* Traceable values and review alerts: Computed fields retain their expressions, so an auditor reads the arithmetic instead of trusting the number. The platform flags valuations that become stale based on age or configured events.

* Controlled changes: Lenders can extend collateral forms while preserving fields used by valuation and exposure calculations. Publishing requires a second approver; existing records retain their original form version.

"Collateral that is captured at disbursal and then left to go dumb is paperwork, not risk management," said Vamshi Krishna Putta, Head of Engineering at Lokta. "A system should tell the lender when a price has changed, when an appraisal has gone stale and what needs review."

Collateral eligibility and LTV limits remain governed by lender policy. Lokta records appraisals and computes values from inputs the lender configures; valuation judgement and the appointment of valuers remain with the lender.

Vamshi will lead platform development, build the engineering team and oversee how product and policy changes reach a live loan book.

The module follows Lokta Next 100, opened on 3 September 2026, which offers eligible smaller Indian NBFCs no platform fee for up to two years, subject to programme terms.

For product information or a demonstration, visit Lokta's platform or contact contact@lokta.ai.

About Lokta

Lokta is the agentic loan servicing platform: software that runs a loan book after approval, covering servicing, monitoring, collections and recovery. The AI proposes, the lender's deterministic core decides, and every change is recorded. Lokta does not originate, underwrite or approve loans. Founded in Bengaluru in 2026 and self-funded. Its team includes a co-creator of Mifos X and Apache Fineract, the open-source lending engine built with the Mifos Initiative community. Lokta Fintech Pvt Ltd, CIN U62013KA2026PTC226046.

Media contact

Chandramouli C S, Co-founder and CEO

Lokta. +91 81234 99090.

contact@lokta.ai

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