Lollypop Design Studio Launches AI Discoverability Platform, Lollypop Spot, to Make Businesses Be Found on AI Search

BusinessWire India

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3: Lollypop Design Studio, one of India's most recognized experience design companies, today confirms its standing as a truly global studio with active operations across India, the United States, Vietnam, the UAE, and Costa Rica as it announces wins at DNA Paris 2025, IDA 2025, and India's Best Design Awards 2025 and the launch of Lollypop SPOT, its new AI discoverability platform for B2B businesses.

Introducing Lollypop SPOT: Making Businesses Discoverable on AI Platforms

Lollypop Design Studio discovered that the vast majority of enterprise B2B domains were completely invisible to AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini. Recognizing that traditional search visibility no longer guarantees AI discoverability, Lollypop engineered SPOT, a proprietary AI Discoverability Platform.

The platform offers an AI Readiness Audit, delivered in 72 hours, scoring any business domain across six dimensions: AI Content Presence, Structured Data, Brand Authority, Security Health, Web Performance, and Schema Coverage. And then a solution and support to help businesses rank on AI platforms, which is becoming increasingly important for any business across the world. In initial applications, a client from the manufacturing industry moved from a score of 12 to 78 in 87 days and reached the top three AI results for their procurement category.

"Google rankings told you "if buyers could find you." Lollypop SPOT tells you "if AI can." Those are now two very different questions--and the second one is becoming more important every month, and we've built a solution to help get found."

-- Renil Komitla, CEO, Lollypop Design Studio

Lollypop's Latest Wins Add to a Record of 50+ Global Design Awards

Lollypop has accumulated more than 50 design awards across global platforms, recognition spanning UX, product design, mobile, and enterprise applications across industries and markets. The most recent additions come from India's Best Design Awards 2025, IDA 2025, and DNA Paris 2025.

Two projects were recognized this year: Mavic, a Sales Force Automation platform built for Tata Consumer Products, and RF Poker, a reimagining of the poker experience using RFID-enabled live analytics. It is the kind of work that defines Lollypop's mission as a global UI UX design agency, building experiences that users fall in love with, one product at a time. It is the kind of work that defines Lollypop's mission as a global UI UX design agency, building experiences that users fall in love with, one product at a time.

Lollypop is designing solutions in the USA, UAE, Vietnam, and Beyond

Lollypop today operates as a genuinely multi-geography design studio, with active teams across India, with studios in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad; the United States, with studios in San Jose, Dallas, and Salt Lake City; Dubai in the UAE; and Costa Rica. What's changed is the nature of that presence: the US and Dubai studios are active, client-serving operations delivering full-scale product design services for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500. As enterprises across North America and the Gulf increase their investment in digital product design and AI-ready infrastructure, Lollypop brings the same depth and process rigor it has built since 2013 to meet that demand, wherever it shows up.

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