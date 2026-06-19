Longines Celebrates Elegance and Excellence at Royal Ascot 2026 with Henry Cavill, Sara Ali Khan and the Launch of Master Collection Range

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: Taking centre stage at Royal Ascot from 16 to 20 June 2026, Longines reaffirmed its status as Official Partner, Official Time Partner and Official Watch of the prestigious event. Rooted in a rich equestrian heritage dating back to the 19th century, the Swiss watchmaker brought its values to life alongside Ambassador of Elegance Henry Cavill and Friend of the Brand Sara Ali Khan, who attended the event and presented the recently released Longines Master Collection - a reflection of contemporary refinement and timeless craftsmanship.

On 17 June, Longines welcomed Ambassador of Elegance Henry Cavill to Royal Ascot, where he made a distinguished appearance at the Longines Lounge for an exclusive meet-and-greet, engaging with guests and embodying the brand's timeless spirit of elegance. Marking the occasion, Henry Cavill wore a vintage Longines monopusher chronograph from 1926. The timepiece features a spiral tachymeter scale for measuring speed and is powered by the historic calibre 13.33Z, Longines' first wrist chronograph movement, introduced in 1913. An exceptional piece, it reflects the brand's heritage and craftsmanship.

Henry was joined by Friend of the Brand Sara Ali Khan, the acclaimed Indian actress known for her work in Bollywood and her influence on fashion and youth culture, further enhancing the brand's presence at the event. She wore an elegant new 3-hand model from the Longines Master Collection for the occasion.

During the event, both actors took part in an official prize-giving ceremony, presenting the award to the Royal Hunt Cup winner alongside Longines President and CEO Patrick Aoun, highlighting the brand's close connection to the sport and its celebration of outstanding achievement.

Commenting on his presence at Royal Ascot, Henry Cavill said, "Over the past 25 years I've had the great privilege of working closely with horses on film sets - at times developing very real connections with them. This has given me a real appreciation for their strength, intelligence, and character, and also the challenges that come from operating as a single unit with two minds! The dedication, the trust, the patience, and the deep bond that is cultivated between horse and rider in equestrian sports, especially at such an elite level, is truly something to be marvelled at."

Speaking about his relationship with the brand, he added, "When I first connected with Longines, I was enthused by the depth of their commitment to equestrian sport. Knowing the brand has supported this world for so many years resonated with me. The Longines Master Collection reflects that same sense of heritage and attention to detail - there's a timeless quality to it that I find particularly compelling."

Sara Ali Khan also shared, "The Longines Master Collection beautifully captures what I admire most in a timepiece - a blend of elegance, tradition, and attention to detail. I'm especially drawn to how each design feels both classic and contemporary, making it perfectly suited to an occasion like Royal Ascot, where heritage and modern style come together so effortlessly."

Together, these moments underscore Longines' enduring ability to bring together elegance, sport and distinguished personalities, reinforcing its presence at Royal Ascot as a celebration not only of outstanding performance, but also of timeless style and shared values.

A contemporary expression of elegance: the redesigned Longines Master Collection

During Royal Ascot, Longines presented the recently released, redesigned Master Collection, marking an evolution of its iconic line first introduced in 2005.

The collection is reimagined with refined details across the dial, case, bezel and bracelet, offering a contemporary interpretation of timeless elegance. Available in 30, 34, 39 and 41 mm sizes for both women and men, the timepieces feature Longines exclusive automatic movements (L592.5 and L888.5) equipped with silicon balance-springs for enhanced precision, durability and magnetic resistance, visible through sapphire case backs. A defining element is the barleycorn-pattern dial, complemented by variations including mother-of-pearl with diamond indexes, silver-toned options with Arabic numerals and larger models in blue or silver, with select 41 mm versions displaying Eastern Arabic numerals. Distinctive concave bezels, optional gold accents, redesigned hands and a choice of stainless-steel bracelets or leather straps complete the collection, which continues to embody Longines' legacy of craftsmanship, elegance and innovation.

Longines reinforces its legacy of precision at Royal Ascot

Held from 16 to 20 June 2026, Royal Ascot once again combined world-class racing with enduring British tradition, with Longines serving as Official Partner, Official Time Partner and Official Watch. Since 2007, the Swiss watchmaker has built a close relationship with Ascot Racecourse, defined by shared values of elegance, heritage and performance, and a mutual commitment to equestrian excellence. In June 2018, Longines and Ascot Racecourse launched the groundbreaking Longines Tracking System - the first of its kind in horse racing - delivering highly accurate, satellite-based real-time data on horse positioning, performance, and race dynamics to enhance both analysis and spectator experience, and which was once again used at this year's Royal Ascot. This long-standing partnership reflects Longines' broader dedication to horseracing worldwide, spanning prestigious events such as the Kentucky Derby, Dubai World Cup, Hong Kong International Races and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. The brand further supports the sport through its collaboration with the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA), promoting its development, integrity and global reach.

Longines and the Equestrian World

Rooted in a heritage that dates back to the 19th century, Longines and the equestrian world have long been closely linked, united by an enduring passion and a shared commitment to tradition, elegance, performance and the pursuit of excellence. This steadfast connection began shortly after the brand's founding in 1832 in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, notably with the creation of its first equestrian-themed pocket watch in 1869 and the development of its pioneering 20H chronograph movement in 1878 - a precision instrument with a single push-piece integrated into the crown and a jockey-engraved case, enabling accurate race timing and gaining recognition among officials. Longines further strengthened its ties to the sport in 1912 with its first involvement in a show jumping competition in Lisbon, marking the beginning of a lasting presence in equestrian disciplines. This legacy continues to evolve today, with the brand partnering with the world's most prestigious competitions and institutions across show jumping, dressage and flat racing, underscoring its dedication to innovation, expertise and excellence at the highest level of the sport

About our movements

Backed by centuries of watchmaking expertise, Longines has played a pioneering role in numerous technical advances and continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to innovation. The brand's constant pursuit of excellence has led it to equip all its automatic timepieces with cutting-edge movements featuring a silicon balance-spring. This material is not only lightweight and corrosion-resistant, but also resistant to usual temperature variations and magnetic fields. Its unique properties improve a watch's precision and longevity, allowing Longines to back these models with a 5-year guarantee.

About Longines

Longines has been established in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, since 1832. The watchmaking house boasts expertise forged in tradition, elegance, and high performance. With its long-standing experience as official timekeeper of world sports championships and partner of international sports federations, the Swiss watch brand has forged strong and lasting links with the sporting world over the years. Renowned for the elegance of its models, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of timepieces. The brand with the winged hourglass as its emblem has outlets in over 130 countries.

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