Longines Friend of the Brand Sara Ali Khan Inaugurates Brand's Boutique in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28: Swiss watch brand Longines opened its second boutique in Hyderabad today at Inorbit Mall. The boutiques were inaugurated by Longines Friend of the Brand Sara Ali Khan. The actress later also visited the boutique at Jubilee Hills to meet with some select customers.

During the event, a fashion show was organised at Inorbit's atrium to showcase the brands latest Longines PrimaLuna. Sara Ali Khan with her effortless charm and elegance walked the ramp in style wearing her favourite PrimaLuna model from the collection. She also interacted with the media, describing elegance as "timeless and evolving," a philosophy that is intrinsic to Longines.

The line is a complete reimagination that embodies the brand's philosophy that true elegance evolves while remaining fundamentally timeless. Inspired by the spirit of its first iteration, every element has been thoughtfully designed, from refined case proportions and brand-new date display in the moonphase complication to the mastery of gem-setting techniques. This artisanal expertise reaches its peak in the extraordinary model, featuring a blue mother-of-pearl dial, encircled by a bezel adorned with 48 carefully selected sapphires that together create a celestial celebration of Swiss horological artistry.

The Longines boutique at Inorbit Mall is one of the most preferred destinations for Longines clientele. Mirroring the brand's universe, it showcases the latest product range from the feminine refined shapes of PrimaLuna and DolceVita, to the sporty new HydroConquest and the watchmaking tradition of the Longines Master Collection and heritage timepieces.

About Longines

Established in Saint-Imier, Switzerland in 1832, Longines' expertise is steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With its lengthy experience as an official timekeeper of world sports championships and partner of international sports federations, the Swiss watch brand has forged solid, enduring links with the world of sports over the years. Famous for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of timepieces. The brand Longines, with its winged hourglass emblem, is represented in over 130 countries.

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