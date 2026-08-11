Longines Friend of the Brand Sara Ali Khan Inaugurates Brand's Third Boutique in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10: Swiss watch brand Longines opened its third boutique in Bengaluru today at Phoenix Market City. The boutique was inaugurated by Longines Friend of the Brand Sara Ali Khan. The actress later also visited the boutique at Phoenix Mall of Asia to indulge in an outing with Longines in a relaxed vacation mode setting.

This season, Longines presents a curated selection of its latest successful releases. From the refined elegance of PrimaLuna to the versatility of Conquest, the seaside confidence of HydroConquest, and the exploratory spirit of the Longines Legend Diver, each timepiece is created to accompany you across bustling cities and calming beaches, in all its forms.

Speaking at the event Sara said, "Given the fact that this is Longines third store in Bengaluru speaks volumes about the loyalty of its customers in this city. I hope this success story is replicated everywhere in India." She further added that "Longines quietly marks every moment with effortless joy and elegance - that's what makes it unique."

Mirroring the brand's universe, the boutiques showcase the latest product range from the refined shapes of PrimaLuna and DolceVita, to the sporty new HydroConquest and the watchmaking tradition of the Longines Master Collection and heritage timepieces.

About Longines

Established in Saint-Imier, Switzerland in 1832, Longines' expertise is steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With its lengthy experience as an official timekeeper of world sports championships and partner of international sports federations, the Swiss watch brand has forged solid, enduring links with the world of sports over the years. Famous for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of timepieces. The brand Longines, with its winged hourglass emblem, is represented in over 130 countries.

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