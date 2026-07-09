LongStraw Carbon Brings Climate Action and Rural Employment Together in Odisha's Tribal Heartland

PNN

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 9: LongStraw Carbon is demonstrating how climate action can generate meaningful rural livelihoods in Odisha's Kalahandi district by transforming agricultural waste into biochar. This carbon removal solution also strengthens local economies and improves soil health.

Kalahandi, located in the Eastern Ghats, is home to tribal communities including the Kondh, Gond, Bhunjia, and Paraja. Despite its rich biodiversity and proximity to Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, the region has historically faced recurring droughts, erratic monsoons, and seasonal migration driven by limited employment opportunities.

To address these challenges, LongStraw Carbon has established a biochar-based carbon removal initiative that procures rice husk and other agricultural residues from local rice mills and supply chains. Instead of being burned or discarded, the biomass is converted into biochar, enabling long-term carbon sequestration while creating value from agricultural waste.

The initiative is generating employment across biomass aggregation, logistics, processing, quality control, and field operations. A significant share of these opportunities is being created for women from nearby tribal communities, providing access to stable income while reducing the need for seasonal migration.

Beyond employment, the project contributes to environmental restoration. Biochar has been widely recognised for improving soil structure, enhancing water retention, supporting beneficial microbial activity, and reducing nutrient loss. These benefits can improve agricultural resilience in drought-prone regions such as western Odisha.

By integrating climate mitigation with livelihood creation and sustainable agriculture, LongStraw Carbon is presenting a scalable model that aligns environmental responsibility with inclusive rural development. The initiative illustrates how carbon removal projects can simultaneously support local communities, strengthen agricultural ecosystems, and contribute to India's sustainability goals.

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