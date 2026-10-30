Lopmudra Hospitals Associates with World-Renowned Dr. T. N. Janakiram to Strengthen Skull Base & ENT Surgery in Western and Central India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Lopmudra Hospital has associated with Dr. T. Narayanan Janakiram, a globally recognized ENT specialist, otorhinolaryngologist, and skull base surgeon at Lopmudra Meera Hospital in Camp-Swargate, Pune. This collaboration establishes the first integrated Centre of Excellence for Skull Base and ENT Surgery, providing advanced evaluation and treatment for patients with complex and rare conditions in Western and Central India. This association brings together specialized expertise in both ENT and neurosurgery to support the evaluation and treatment of complicated conditions involving the ear, nose, throat, skull base, and brain.

Dr. Janakiram is internationally recognized for his expertise in skull base surgery and is a pioneer in the endoscopic management of juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma. He is a highly sought-after speaker at both national and international conferences, where he shares his knowledge on the management of skull base lesions. As an accomplished author, Dr. Janakiram has contributed to numerous publications in both international and national journals, as well as several chapters in textbooks focused on the skull base. He leads the training and research division for the Karl Storz Asia-Pacific region, demonstrating ventral skull base surgical procedures for conditions such as pituitary tumors, craniopharyngiomas, chordomas, and tumors of the petrous apex and clivus. Dr. Janakiram has dedicated his years to providing high-quality education in otorhinolaryngology and advanced sinus and skull base surgeries across more than 40 countries.

Dr. T. N. Janakiram's association has now expanded the hospital's specialised ENT and skull base services, including advanced ear and middle-ear surgery, lateral skull base surgery, endoscopic nasal and skull base procedures, and head and neck surgery. His expertise will complement the hospital's existing clinical capabilities and strengthen access to specialised evaluation and treatment planning in Pune.

Through this association, the centre now brings together Dr. T. N. Janakiram, as Senior Consultant for ENT & Skull Base Surgery, with Dr. Vaibhav Madane, Senior Consultant and Head of ENT, and Dr. Vishal Bhasme,Head of Neurosurgery (Brain & Spine).

By bringing ENT and neurosurgical expertise together, the Centre aims to facilitate a comprehensive review of each case, help patients better understand their treatment options and support informed decisions about the next steps in care.

Dr. Vaibhav Madane, Senior Consultant and Head of ENT Department, will contribute his expertise in the diagnosis and management of conditions affecting the ear, nose, and throat. Working alongside Dr. Janakiram, he will support specialised ENT assessment and treatment planning for patients who may require advanced intervention.

Dr. Vishal Bhasme, Senior Consultant & Head of Neurosurgery (Brain & Spine), brings neurosurgical expertise to the evaluation and management of complex brain and skull base conditions. His collaboration facilitates coordinated assessment of skull base cases that may require advanced neurosurgical input.

Skull base conditions are particularly complex because they lie near critical nerves, major blood vessels, and the brain. This proximity complicates diagnosis and treatment, making a thorough approach essential. Effectively managing these conditions often requires a detailed diagnostic process that may include imaging studies and specialized tests to accurately evaluate the issue.

This collaboration between ENT (ear, nose, and throat) specialists and neurosurgeons is essential in formulating an effective treatment plan. These specialists can work together to provide a holistic evaluation and develop a strategy tailored to the patient's specific condition. The combined expertise of the three specialists will be particularly valuable in managing complex, rare and challenging cases, including patients who have undergone previous surgeries and present with persistent or recurrent disease, post-surgical complications or unsatisfactory treatment outcomes.

By bringing together complementary expertise in ENT, skull base surgery and neurosurgery, the team will facilitate comprehensive clinical assessments, collaborative treatment planning and individualised care for patients whose conditions may require inputs from multiple specialities. This coordinated approach will also help patients explore specialised treatment options closer to home, reducing the need to travel to other cities or overseas in search of expertise for highly complex conditions.

The Centre aims to improve access to advanced ENT, skull base and neurosurgical treatment for patients across Western and Central India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Based in Pune, the first-of-its-kind centre in India brings together expertise in ENT, skull base surgery and neurosurgery to address rare and complex conditions. For patients from cities such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Panaji and Jaipur, this means access to a coordinated assessment and treatment plan closer to home, particularly in cases involving persistent symptoms, recurrent disease or complications following previous surgeries.

At the Centre of Excellence, patients benefit from coordinated evaluations by a multidisciplinary team of experts. This approach ensures that all potential treatment options are explored and that patients receive care tailored to their individual needs, ultimately leading to more effective management of their condition and improved outcomes.

Dr. Avdhut Bodamwad, Founder and Director of Lopmudra Group of Hospitals, stated, "Our partnership with Dr. T. N. Janakiram highlights our strong commitment to enhancing specialized clinical services and fostering collaboration among experienced medical professionals to meet complex healthcare needs. Through our Centre of Excellence for Skull Base Surgery, we aim to improve our multidisciplinary capabilities and provide patients in Pune with access to specialized evaluation and treatment. Our goal is to establish Lopmudra Hospitals as a global leader in advanced healthcare services."

Dr. T. N. Janakira commented on this association, stating, "Skull base conditions often require thorough assessment and teamwork among specialists to identify the most suitable treatment approach. I am excited to join the dedicated team at Lopmudra Hospitals and contribute to the development of specialized ENT and skull base surgical services. Together, we will provide comprehensive care for patients facing complex conditions, ensuring they receive the highest standard of treatment available."

This association reinforces Lopmudra Hospitals' commitment to developing specialized medical services through clinical expertise and multidisciplinary collaboration. It also aims to enhance the hospital's global brand recognition. By attracting top-tier talent and fostering innovation in healthcare, Lopmudra Hospitals is well-positioned to increase patient inflow and become a premier destination for advanced surgical care.

Patients seeking consultations can contact Lopmudra Meera Hospital, located in Camp-Swargate, Pune, for more information.

Visit: www.lopmudrahospitals.com

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