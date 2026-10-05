Lord's Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Registration for IVD Portfolio

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Within days of announcing its MHRA registration for its AI-powered Renalyx haemodialysis system, Lord's Mark Industries Limited has secured another regulatory milestone in the UK & UK allied markets, with its IVD portfolio registered with the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), strengthening the company's plans to establish a broader healthcare and diagnostics presence across the UK and UK-allied markets .

The latest registration, dated September 24, 2026, records Lord's Mark Industries as a registered manufacturer and covers IVD categories including haematological cell analysers, multiple clinical chemistry analysers, buffered sample diluents and instrument/analyser cleaning agents.

The development comes shortly after the company's MHRA registration for its AI-powered haemodialysis system, announced in September, which marked its planned entry into the UK and UK-allied markets . The successive registrations now broaden that international roadmap from renal-care technology to diagnostics, creating the foundation for a wider healthcare portfolio in the region.

Lord's Mark Industries plans to commence commercial sales of its IVD products in the UK from December 2026, approximately two months ahead of its earlier schedule. The company intends to leverage the UK market as an important international platform while pursuing opportunities across UK-allied markets , subject to applicable regulatory requirements in each jurisdiction.

The company is simultaneously expanding beyond product exports into healthcare delivery. Lord's Mark Industries plans to commence operations of its pathology laboratory from January 2027, creating an additional platform for diagnostic services and supporting its broader vision of integrating diagnostic products, laboratory capabilities and healthcare delivery.

With the latest MHRA registration, December 2026 commercialisation and January 2027 pathology-lab launch, Lord's Mark Industries is positioning its UK expansion as an integrated healthcare strategy rather than a single-product market entry bringing together IVDs, advanced medical technology and diagnostic services.

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD & CEO, Lord's Mark Industries Limited, said: "Our recent MHRA registration for the Renalyx haemodialysis system opened an important door for us in the UK & Uk allied markets. This latest registration for our IVD portfolio demonstrates that our ambition extends well beyond a single healthcare product. We are building a broader diagnostics and healthcare platform, with commercialisation now planned two months ahead of schedule, followed by the launch of our pathology laboratory in January 2027."

The UK government states that medical devices, including IVDs, must be registered with MHRA before they can be placed on the Great Britain market, making the registration an important regulatory step towards commercialisation.

This latest development strengthens Lord's Mark Industries' ongoing internationalisation strategy and its ambition to take Indian-developed healthcare products and capabilities into global markets.

For More Details Visit :- https://lordsmark.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)