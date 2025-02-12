Lotus Makhana Unveils Revolutionary Snacking Innovations at a Grand Product Launch Event

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Lotus Makhana set a new benchmark in the snacking industry with an extravagant product launch event held at Taj Santacruz (Mumbai) recently. The event was attended by top professionals from modern trade platforms such as Swiggy, Zepto, Zomato, Jiomart, Reliance Smart Bazaar, Amazon, and Bigbasket. The grand evening showcased a lineup of premium new products, redefining the world of healthy and delicious snacking.

The event commenced with a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Jagjit Singh on his 84th birth anniversary, followed by an enchanting Ghazal concert, headlined by Evant Surana, Managing Director of ETH Group, setting the perfect tone for the night. Guests were then taken on an exciting journey through a series of product unveilings and brand showcases.

Key Highlights of the Event

Brand Ambassador Announcement - Lotus Makhana proudly introduced its new Brand Ambassador, Shilpa Shetty, who shared a special video message, aligning with the brand's vision of premium and healthy snacking.

Raw & Premium Raw Makhana Packaging Reveal - Already a household favorite, Raw & Premium Raw Makhana will now be available across General Trade in Superstores, Wholesale Stores, and Retailers, expanding its reach beyond modern trade platforms.

Premium Flavoured Makhana Launch - The event saw the much-anticipated unveiling of six exotic flavors:

1. Premium Italian Cheese

2. Premium Cream & Onion

3. Premium Pudina

4. Premium Himalayan Salt & Pepper

5. Premium Spanish Tomato

6. Premium Peri Peri

Makhana Seasonings - India's First-Ever Makhana Seasoning Range - This game-changing innovation allows consumers to flavor their Makhana in just four simple steps, featuring exciting flavors like Spanish Tomato, Italian Cheese, Pudina Punch, Cream & Onion, and a Combo Pack with multiple options.

Makhana Pops - A New Revolution in Healthy Snacking - The biggest showstopper of the night was the introduction of Makhana Pops, an innovative snack made with Makhana flour, roasted with olive oil, and infused with the goodness of sprouts. The audience got a first look at the product through an exclusive video ad, followed by the unveiling of five exciting flavors:

1. Cream & Onion

2. Hot & Sweet Chilli

3. Indian BBQ

4. Masala Munch

5. Tomato Twist

Chitale Sweet Home Namkeeniya Range Reveal - Chitale Sweet Home, a legacy brand since 1954, introduced its new packaging for Bhakarwadi alongside an all-new range of traditional Indian snacks. The products were unveiled, followed by a video ad showcase and an introduction to the full range, featuring classics like Bhadang, Khatta Meetha, Moong Dal, Sev Bhujia, and Aloo Bhujia.

The event concluded with a Director's Note, where Evant Surana, Managing Director of ETH Group, emphasized the brand's mission to bring healthy, premium, and innovative snacking solutions to consumers worldwide. A final Ghazal concert mesmerized the audience, leading into a delightful evening of networking over cocktails and dinner.

With an overwhelming response from industry leaders, trade partners, and modern trade professionals, the ETH Group's Lotus Makhana Product Launch Event marked a new chapter in the evolution of snacking. All the products will hit the shelves soon!

For more details, please visit - ethgroup.co.in.

