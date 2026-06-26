Lucknow's Seth Anandram Jaipuria School Among World's Top 10 Schools in Prestigious Global Education Awards

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26: In a landmark achievement for Indian education, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow, has been shortlisted among the Top 10 schools globally in the Supporting Healthy Lives category of the prestigious World's Best School Prizes 2026, founded by T4 Education.

Among the world's most respected education awards, the World's Best School Prizes recognise institutions driving innovation, community impact, and transformative educational practices aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The school has been recognised for Project Alchemy, a student-led morning assembly initiative that places student voice, well-being, and leadership at the centre of school life. Moving beyond conventional assemblies, students conceptualise and lead meaningful conversations on emotional well-being, mental health, sustainability, social responsibility, and global citizenship, creating a culture of reflection, confidence, and collaboration.

"This global recognition is a proud moment not only for the Jaipuria family but also for Indian education. Being shortlisted among the Top 10 schools in the world reflects our commitment to nurturing schools where student well-being, innovation, and values remain central to learning. Project Alchemy demonstrates the transformative impact of giving students agency and voice, and we are honoured to see this vision recognised globally," said Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman & Managing Director, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

Sharing her thoughts, Poonam Kochitty, Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow, said, "This recognition belongs to our students, educators, parents, and the entire Jaipuria community. Project Alchemy was built on the belief that every child deserves to be heard, valued, and empowered. Seeing a student-led initiative from Lucknow receive global recognition inspires us to continue creating learning experiences that help children grow into confident, empathetic, and responsible individuals."

As part of this recognition, representatives from the school will participate in the World Schools Summit in London, joining educators and policymakers from across the globe to exchange best practices and contribute to conversations shaping the future of education.

This achievement strengthens Lucknow's position on the global education map while showcasing India's growing leadership in student-centred and future-ready education.

About Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow, is recognised for academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. The school has been featured as a case study by the Global Schools Program of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN) for its work in advancing sustainability and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A proud Round Square school, it continues to nurture responsible, globally minded learners prepared to create positive change.

About Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions

Established in 1945, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions is one of India's leading educational groups with a legacy spanning over eight decades. The Society has played a significant role in shaping quality education in India through a network of educational institutions across K-12, higher education, and teacher development.

Driven by the philosophy of holistic development, innovation, and values-based education, the Society is committed to nurturing future-ready learners equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in an evolving global landscape.

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