Lumina Datamatics Recognized as One of the Most Preferred Workplaces 2026-27 for the 2nd Consecutive Year by Marksmen Daily

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, has been recognized as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces 2026-27 by Marksmen Daily for the second consecutive year. The recognition was presented at the 6th Edition of the Most Preferred Workplace Awards, held in association with India Today and Business Standard on 3rd July 2026 at Novotel Mumbai.

The award recognizes organizations that are redefining the future of work by fostering inclusive, agile, and people-centric workplaces. Other renowned companies recognized this year included Hinduja Group, NSE, Marico, Hexaware Technologies and ABB India. In an era shaped by rapid technological advancements, AI-driven transformation, and a multigenerational workforce, the recognition celebrates organizations that are building resilient, purpose-driven, and future-ready workplace cultures.

The evaluation process assessed organizations across six key dimensions, including employee experience, workplace culture, workplace innovation, leadership and purpose, adaptability and resilience, and organizational reputation and credibility.

Lumina Datamatics earned this recognition for its continued commitment to creating an environment where employees are empowered to learn, innovate, collaborate, and succeed. The company's people-first approach focuses on fostering an inclusive workplace, enabling continuous learning and career development, promoting employee well-being, encouraging innovation, and cultivating strong leadership across the organization.

Speaking on the recognition, Sameer Kanodia, Vice Chairman & CEO, Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech said: "Receiving this esteemed recognition for the second consecutive year is a humbling milestone for Lumina Datamatics. Our people have always been at the heart of our success, and we remain committed to building a workplace where every individual feels valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. As we embrace technological transformation and new ways of working, we continue to remain focused on creating an inclusive, innovative, and purpose-driven culture that enables our employees and our business to thrive."

The recognition reflects Lumina Datamatics' sustained efforts to strengthen employee engagement, champion diversity and inclusion, encourage innovation, and build a workplace culture founded on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.

As the organization continues to grow globally, Lumina Datamatics remains committed to investing in its people and creating an environment where talent flourishes, innovation accelerates, and long-term business success is driven by an engaged and empowered workforce.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital content services, retail support services, and technology solutions to companies in the publishing and retail industries worldwide. The company is among the largest service providers in the content space, serving 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest retailers and marketplaces globally. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its proprietary and client-facing platforms, strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, and the expertise of more than 7,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Philippines, and India. Its integrated global capabilities enable the company to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.

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