Lunchbox season is back: Noice Launches a Tiffin-Ready Range of Preservative-Free Spreads, Juices, Dips and Protein Snacks

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 29: With schools reopening across the country, kitchens are once again buzzing with an age-old morning ritual: packing lunchboxes before the school bell rings. But today's lunchbox looks very different from a decade ago. Alongside traditional favourites, parents are increasingly reaching for convenient foods that balance taste, quality, and nutrition.

Tapping into this seasonal shift, Noice, a premium food brand dedicated to reviving authentic recipes through small-batch craftsmanship, has launched a specially curated Back-to-School Range featuring spreads, juices, dips, yogurts, cookies, protein snacks, and pantry staples designed for busy mornings, recess breaks, and after-school hunger pangs. The range is available across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.

Bringing together everyday essentials and kid-friendly favourites, the collection includes Peanut Butter & Jam, Mango, Orange, Pomegranate and Litchi Juices, Coconut Water, Avocado Dip, Yogurt (Regular and Protein variants), Cookies, Dry Fruits, Jaggery Peanut Chikki, and Protein Bars. Crafted using thoughtfully sourced ingredients and made without added preservatives, the range is designed to fit seamlessly into modern family routines.

Whether it's a quick PB & J sandwich before the school bus arrives, a juice packed for recess, or a protein snack after football practice, the collection aims to make snack planning a little easier for parents while keeping mealtimes enjoyable for children.

Commenting on the launch, Royan Mody, Vice President - Noice, said, "Back-to-school season is one of the biggest food moments for families. Every morning, parents are looking for options that are quick, convenient, and something their children genuinely enjoy eating. We built this range around those everyday occasions, from lunchbox sandwiches and recess breaks to after-school snacking. The idea was to create products that fit naturally into family routines while staying true to our commitment to thoughtfully sourced ingredients, small-batch craftsmanship, and great taste.

As Indian households increasingly seek convenient foods that don't compromise on ingredient quality, the modern lunchbox is evolving beyond traditional staples. With products spanning spreads, beverages, dairy, dips, and protein-rich snacks, Noice's Back-to-School range reflects a growing demand for everyday foods that are both practical and thoughtfully made. The range is available on Instamart across major metros, making it easy for families to stock up on school-season essentials in minutes.

About Noice

NOICE is a premium food brand committed to reviving homestyle, authentic recipes through small-batch craftsmanship and high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. With a focus on clean-label products and true-to-taste flavours, the brand offers a range of spreads, dips, beverages, snacks, and pantry staples made without added preservatives. NOICE is available on Instamart across major Indian metros.

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