Luxton by Saheel: A Luxury Address in Wakad, Pune, Built for Living and Long-Term Value

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 25: There are homes that are defined by what exists within their gates, and there are homes whose value is amplified by everything that surrounds them. In a city growing as rapidly as Pune, location increasingly determines not only how conveniently a family lives today, but how well a real estate purchase could hold relevance tomorrow.

It is this intersection of location, lifestyle, and long-term value that makes Luxton by Saheel an important residential development in Wakad.

A developer that has grown with Pune

Saheel Properties' relationship with Pune's evolving residential landscape goes back years. Its project journey began with Saheel Residency in Pimpri in 2008, followed by developments such as Saheel Fortune Park-1 and Fortune Park-2 in Moshi, Saheel Calysta in Wakad and ITREND Homes in Hinjawadi. Over time, the company's footprint has moved alongside Pune's growth corridors, giving it experience across established neighbourhoods as well as emerging residential destinations.

Today, Saheel Properties' portfolio spans 15 successful projects, with its work moving across multiple micro-markets in Pune and PCMC, including ITREND Vesta in Tathawade and Landmarc by Saheel in Hinjawadi.

That journey matters because real estate development is inseparable from location selection. A homebuyer is not simply buying a unit. They are buying access to employment, social infrastructure, mobility, entertainment, and the future direction of the neighbourhood.

At Luxton, that thinking finds its expression in Wakad.

Wakad has moved from suburb to urban destination

"Wakad has evolved into one of Pune's most compelling residential destinations, bringing together strong connectivity, established social infrastructure and proximity to key employment hubs. With Luxton, our vision was to complement this location advantage with a differentiated premium lifestyle that delivers value not just for today, but for the long term. The trust of 250+ families who have already chosen Luxton is a strong validation of that vision."

- Sachin Garg, CMD, Saheel Properties

The project's connectivity is one of its most immediate advantages. The Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway is approximately one minute away, while Hinjawadi IT Park and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium are approximately 10 minutes away. Baner-Balewadi High Street is approximately 15 minutes away.

For a professional working in and around Hinjawadi, shorter access to one of Pune's biggest employment districts can have a meaningful impact on the everyday commute. For families, the presence of educational institutions, hospitals, retail destinations and leisure avenues in the surrounding belt reduces dependence on long cross-city journeys.

The neighbourhood includes access to institutions such as Indira College, JSPM Rajarshi Shahu College, Balaji College and several schools. Healthcare options identified around the location include Manipal Hospital, Aditya Birla Hospital, Lifepoint Multispeciality Hospital and Jupiter Hospital, while Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Xion Mall, and Balewadi High Street form part of the wider entertainment and retail ecosystem.

The real meaning of a well-connected address

Connectivity in real estate is often reduced to a list of distances. But the larger advantage is the diversity of destinations a neighbourhood connects to.

Wakad sits between multiple economic and lifestyle zones. Hinjawadi brings a large employment catchment. Baner and Balewadi offer established commercial, dining and entertainment ecosystems. The Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway connects the neighbourhood to a larger regional transportation network.

This gives a home at Luxton relevance across several stages of life.

A young professional may value access to the IT corridor. A family may prioritise schools and healthcare. Someone purchasing for the long term may look at the breadth of infrastructure surrounding the property. A potential tenant may evaluate the same address primarily through commuting convenience.

A location capable of answering several such requirements tends to have a wider pool of potential end users.

ROI begins with real demand

Property returns are never guaranteed, and appreciation depends on wider market conditions. Yet the fundamentals that can support long-term value are relatively straightforward: accessibility, employment, social infrastructure and sustained end-user demand.

Wakad benefits from all four.

For an investor, proximity to Hinjawadi can increase the relevance of a residential property for the working population around the IT corridor. For an end user, a developed neighbourhood can reduce the uncertainty associated with buying into a distant emerging location where schools, hospitals or entertainment infrastructure may take years to mature.

In that sense, Luxton offers two dimensions of return.

The first is an everyday return on lifestyle: time saved, shorter access to essential destinations, and the ability to live closer to the places one regularly uses.

The second is potential financial return over the longer term, supported by the continuing relevance of Wakad within Pune's western growth belt.

This distinction is important. The strongest real estate purchases are not necessarily those built purely around speculation. They are often properties in locations people genuinely want to occupy. Occupancy, rental appeal and resale relevance ultimately begin with the same question: Would people want to live here?

Wakad makes a convincing case.

Luxton adds a premium residential proposition to the equation

Location alone, however, cannot carry a project. A strong address needs an equally relevant product.

Luxton is conceived as a premium residential development offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK homes, bringing a more elevated residential proposition to its Wakad setting. The development combines thoughtfully planned residences with a wider lifestyle environment designed around contemporary family requirements.

The proposition therefore extends beyond simply owning a home close to Hinjawadi or the highway. It is about pairing the established advantages of Wakad with a project positioned around a premium, hospitality-inspired living experience.

That combination is particularly relevant in a market where buyers increasingly evaluate a purchase through two lenses simultaneously: How will I live here? And how well is this address likely to remain relevant in the future?

Over 250 families have already made their choice

Perhaps the clearest validation of the project comes from the people who have already chosen it.

More than 250 families have booked their homes at Luxton.

That milestone changes the conversation around the project. Luxton is no longer simply an opportunity being introduced to the market; it is an address that has already found considerable acceptance among homebuyers.

And with the project now entering its closing opportunity, those still considering Luxton are looking at the last opportunity to book a home in the development.

For prospective buyers, that creates an important moment of decision.

For those who were waiting for the right combination of location, lifestyle, and long-term value, the opportunity may now be less about whether to consider Luxton and more about whether to consider it before the opportunity closes.

For more details, contact us on +91 7026006657 | www.saheelproperties.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)