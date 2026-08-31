Luxury Developers Pivot to Wellness as India's Affluent Buyers Seek Healthier Homes

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], August 31: India's luxury housing developers are increasingly designing projects around wellness rather than conspicuous consumption, betting that affluent homebuyers will pay a premium for residences that promise healthier lifestyles, preventive healthcare and better ageing.

The shift marks a departure from the sector's traditional emphasis on scale, imported finishes and clubhouse amenities. Instead, developers are investing in low-density masterplans, biophilic design, clean-air systems and integrated health infrastructure as India's wealthy increasingly view homes as long-term lifestyle assets rather than purely financial investments. The trend comes as luxury housing continues to outperform the broader residential market, even as affordability pressures weigh on mass housing demand.

The move also reflects a global real estate transition. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate is the fastest-growing segment of the global wellness economy, expanding from $584 billion in 2024 and projected to almost double to $1.1 trillion by 2029. Increasingly, developers are embedding wellness into neighbourhood planning rather than treating it as a premium amenity.

In India, developers say the post-pandemic buyer has become markedly more discerning. Privacy, environmental quality and everyday liveability now feature alongside location and brand when affluent consumers evaluate a purchase. Recent market data from JLL shows launches of premium housing rose sharply in the first quarter of 2026, underlining sustained demand at the top end of the market.

Some developers anticipated the shift before "wellness" became an industry buzzword.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, points "Luxury today is moving beyond premium specifications to encompass healthier, more meaningful ways of living. Buyers increasingly value open spaces, greenery, privacy and a stronger connection with nature. At Gulshan Group, this thinking has been integral to all our projects, including our recently handed over Gulshan Dynasty, where low density planning and expansive green landscapes were designed to enhance everyday well-being. We believe wellness is fast becoming a defining dimension of luxury housing."

The concept is now evolving further.

Rather than treating wellness as an amenity, Trehan IRIS is building an entire residential proposition around it. Its recently launched Omara in Gurugram is positioned as "India's First Luxury Well-being Residences", bringing together preventive health, a dedicated longevity clinic, recovery, movement, nutrition and environmental design within a single residential ecosystem, with wellness experiences curated in association with partners such as L'Occitane & Knox.

This approach reflects a broader evolution in wellness real estate globally, where the focus is shifting beyond conventional gyms, spas and fitness facilities towards environments designed around long-term wellbeing and healthier ways of living. The Global Wellness Institute identifies longevity, healthy buildings and community-scale wellbeing among the key themes shaping the next generation of residential development.

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, "The future of luxury living is not simply about creating more refined spaces, but about creating environments that meaningfully enhance the way we live. Omara has been conceived as a residential ecosystem where preventive health, architecture and everyday experiences come together to foster a more holistic approach to wellbeing. At Omara, wellness is not an amenity within the project. It is the organising principle behind it."

The emergence of wellness-led projects also points to a broader shift in how luxury housing is being evaluated. While some developers are building dedicated health and longevity ecosystems, the underlying expectation is becoming more mainstream: that the home and its surrounding environment should actively contribute to better everyday living. This is bringing elements such as natural light, ventilation, greenery, privacy, open spaces and cleaner environments into the broader conversation around what constitutes premium housing.

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group said, "Wellness is becoming part of the decision-making process when buyers evaluate a luxury home, and that is changing the way residential projects are planned. The expectations are no longer limited to the size of the apartment or the clubhouse. There is also a greater attention to natural light, ventilation, open spaces, greenery, privacy and the quality of the surrounding environment. Recent reports also substantiate this uptick in residential demand. As buyers move up the value curve, expectations are also becoming more considered. A home is increasingly being assessed for how it supports everyday living, not just how it looks at the time of purchase."

This shift is also changing what buyers expect from the broader luxury residential experience. As wellness moves beyond specialised facilities and into the fundamentals of planning and design, developers are seeing greater emphasis on spaces and environments that support healthier everyday routines.

Kapil Chugh, VP, Rise Infravetures Limited said, "The luxury housing buyer has become much more conscious of what daily life inside a project actually looks like. This is one reason wellness is finding a stronger place while evaluating a residential project. The demand is not necessarily for another gym or spa, but for better planning, more open areas, cleaner surroundings and spaces that make healthier routines easier to follow. Only shortly, JLL reported a 30% year-on-year increase in sales of homes priced above Rs. 1 crore in Q1 2026, while the segment's share of sales across the top seven cities reached 71%. That kind of premiumisation is also giving buyers more room to question what they are getting for their money. Wellness, therefore, is becoming less of an add-on and more a part of the value proposition."

Whether wellness ultimately becomes a durable pricing advantage remains to be seen. Yet as India's luxury housing market matures, developers appear increasingly convinced that the next competitive battleground will not be taller towers or larger clubhouses, but whether the built environment can demonstrably improve how residents live.

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