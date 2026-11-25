NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], November 25: For homebuyers moving up the property ladder in NCR, the search is no longer just about an extra bedroom or a better address. More room for the family, greater privacy and a neighbourhood they enjoy living in are shaping their choices. Gurugram remains a strong draw, but Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are increasingly offering competitive choices, with evolving residential markets catering to a wider spectrum of premium homebuyers.

New launch figures reflect this shift. In its Q3 2026 assessment, Cushman & Wakefield put residential launches across Delhi-NCR at 8,728 units, the largest share of them in Gurgaon. New Gurgaon, Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway were among the active corridors. The weighted average launch price stood at about Rs. 16,400 per sq. ft., reflecting a growing share of higher-priced homes. Separately, ANAROCK's assessment, reported by India TV, found that homes above Rs. 1.5 crore made up 61% of NCR's new supply. While the agencies use different price classifications, both findings indicate the growing prominence of premium housing in NCR's residential supply.

Developers are responding to this shift by rethinking their residential offerings, with a growing emphasis on lower-density developments, larger floor plans, upgraded specifications, thoughtful architecture and amenities that combine exclusivity with everyday functionality. As buyers become more discerning, the focus is increasingly on creating homes that offer a well-rounded living experience rather than just premium pricing or aesthetics.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, said, "Noida has shown that branded residences can appeal to buyers who want the assurance of a trusted hospitality name alongside the privacy of a home. It is encouraging to see interest in this format now emerging in well-developed markets in leading tier II cities and more. Buyers are looking beyond the address; they want quality, service and a consistent experience to be part of the proposition."

Gulshan Group has been at the forefront of the branded residences segment in North India, with its partnership with IHCL to bring the first Taj Residences to Noida, reflecting the growing intersection of hospitality-led services and luxury residential living.

The evolving premium housing landscape is also reflected in the changing expectations of buyers across Noida and Greater Noida, where larger configurations, functionality and design are becoming central to residential decision-making.

"Noida and Greater Noida are witnessing a more discerning conversation around premium housing. Buyers want larger configurations, but they are equally interested in how those spaces function through different stages of family life. Efficient layouts, generous balconies, natural light and quality specifications must work together. For developers, this means paying closer attention to design, materials and the relationship between private homes and shared facilities. The premium must be justified by everyday comfort and usability," said Salil Kumar, Director- Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group.

Location and connectivity, meanwhile, continue to remain important considerations in the premium housing segment. Regional infrastructure development is widening NCR's luxury housing landscape, with the Dwarka Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-9), alongside expanding metro links, improving access to employment hubs, commercial districts and social infrastructure. Along Ghaziabad's NH-24/NH-9 stretch, integrated developments such as Wave City illustrate how township planning is drawing premium demand eastward.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said, "Location remains fundamental to luxury housing, but buyers are interpreting it more practically. In Noida's real estate market, an attractive address must offer access to workplaces, schools, healthcare and social infrastructure while preserving residential calm. Connectivity brings a neighbourhood into consideration, but its immediate surroundings determine whether families can imagine living there and we see this translating well into the real estate market of Noida Expressway which has emerged as one of the preferred luxury living destinations amongst homebuyers. Developers must assess approach roads, neighbourhood quality and daily travel as carefully as amenities. Luxury becomes more convincing when an address saves time without compromising privacy or comfort."

Beyond connectivity and design, buyer expectations now extend to the overall environment surrounding their homes. In markets such as Ghaziabad, families are paying closer attention to open spaces, greenery, recreation facilities and the features that support everyday living. Privacy, home automation and reliable security are also increasingly becoming part of what buyers expect from premium residential developments.

"For many families considering a premium home in Ghaziabad, the move is about making daily life better, not simply buying a bigger apartment. They want privacy indoors and enough open space to step out, walk or spend time with their children. Equally important is access to well-developed transport networks and public infrastructure, including good road connectivity and essential civic amenities, which make every day commuting and living more convenient. Wellness facilities and recreation areas make a difference when planned from the outset. Smart home features and layered security should simplify daily living. Genuine luxury emerges when these elements work together, giving residents comfort, personal space and confidence in their community," said Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group.

As premium housing supply expands across NCR, buyers are also becoming more conscious of the value proposition, particularly in terms of construction quality, long-term maintenance, transparency and the ability of developers to deliver on commitments beyond the initial sales phase.

"Buyers are taking a more considered view of value. They may be willing to increase their budgets, but they want clarity on what that additional investment delivers. Construction quality, transparent communication, functional design and dependable maintenance are central to that assessment. Developers must look beyond launch presentations and consider how a community will perform after possession. The stronger proposition balances aspiration with accountability, ensuring that promises made during the purchase remain visible in everyday ownership over the longer term," said Harvinder Singh Sikka, Chairman, Sikka Group.

NCR's luxury housing market is expanding beyond established addresses, giving buyers more locations and residential formats to consider. As choice grows, larger homes, premium specifications and extensive amenity lists will be only part of the equation. The lasting distinction will lie in how effectively projects deliver on their promises, from construction quality and connectivity to thoughtful planning, privacy and the upkeep of shared spaces long after families move in.

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