Luxury Meets Authentic Italian Delights: Nonna's Opens Fourth Outlet at Jio World Plaza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Building upon the success of its distinguished locations in Mumbai and Pune, Nonna's, India's first original sourdough pizzeria, proudly presents its fourth, and most stunning outlet within the vibrant corridors of Jio World Plaza, BKC. With a commitment to delivering an unparalleled Italian dining experience all the way from the cobbled streets of Naples, Nonna's not only raises the bar but shatters it.

As you step foot into Nonna's at Jio World Plaza, you'll find yourself enveloped in an atmosphere of comfort. The interiors seamlessly blend contemporary elegance with the timeless allure of Italian design, creating an immersive experience. Every corner is a feast for the eyes, inviting you to immerse yourself in an unparalleled dining experience that feels like an extension of the cobbled streets of Naples. Nonna's transcends mere dining; it's an extravagant journey through the finer things in life.

Nonna's meticulously crafted menu invites you to savor the richness of authentic Neapolitan flavors, expertly encapsulated in every dish. From their signature handcrafted sourdough pizzas- boasting over nine varieties, to an array of carefully selected appetizers, Pannouzzos, beverages and delectable desserts, Nonna's promises a dining experience like never before. Each item on the menu is a celebration of authenticity, inviting you to embark on a sensory journey through the vibrant and tantalizing tastes of Italy.

Ayush Jatia, the visionary behind Nonna's, excitedly states, "With the launch of our newest outlet at Jio World Plaza, we aim to redefine the boundaries of an authentic Italian dining experience, creating a space where every visitor is not just a guest but a cherished part of our family. We invite you to join us in this celebration of flavors, where every dish tells a story and every moment is an unforgettable experience."

Stop by and embark on an exhilarating journey through the world of Nonna's at its newest outlet in Jio World Plaza. Get ready to be dazzled!

Address: Unit No. #00-07, Ground Floor, Jio World Centre, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sinonnas.

