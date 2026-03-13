Luxury Menswear Designer Priya Patil, Known for Styling the legend Amitabh Bachchan, marks Runway Debut during Paris Fashion Week

VMPL

Paris [France], March 13: Luxury menswear designer Priya Patil, widely recognised for her longstanding association with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, made her Paris debut with a special showcase at the prestigious Shangri-La Paris during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week season.

Priya Patil joined a curated group of selected designers to represent India globally and present her latest collections to international buyers, media and fashion industry professionals. The showcase marks a significant milestone for the designer, offering an opportunity to present her distinctive vision of contemporary luxury menswear in one of the world's most influential fashion capitals.

Speaking about the debut, Priya Patil said, "Representing India on a global stage and Presenting my work in Paris is a deeply meaningful moment in my journey as a designer. Menswear today is evolving beyond convention -- it is about individuality, comfort and quiet confidence. Through this collection, I wanted to bring together structure, ease and personality while staying rooted in timeless craftsmanship."

Known for her sophisticated approach to modern menswear, Patil has built a reputation for designing for distinguished personalities across sport, cinema and global leadership circles. She has been closely associated with Amitabh Bachchan for over a decade, including designing his wardrobe for the iconic television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Her creations have also been worn by leading figures in international sport including Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya, as well as Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, reflecting her strong presence across red carpet dressing, occasion wear and contemporary luxury wardrobes.

In 2007 Priya Patil won the Title of 'Indias Creative Future' in a contest run by The British Council , which was covered by the B.B.C, to find Indias foremost creative entrepreneurs. She was invited to 10 Downing Street to meet with Cherie Blair, wife of Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who loved wearing her designs.

Today, Patil offers a highly personalized design approach from her design studio in Mumbai, where complete wardrobes are thoughtfully conceived to balance luxury, comfort and individuality.

The collection presented in Paris showcases three signature design directions, each expressing a distinct interpretation of modern menswear:

* LOFTY LUXE: Defined by structured silhouettes and elevated formal luxury.

* RELAXED LUXURY: Focused on effortless elegance, comfort-driven silhouettes and modern ease.

* THE SPIRIT EDIT: A contemporary sport-inspired expression featuring statement bomber jackets and relaxed silhouettes designed to reflect individuality and instinct-driven personal style.

Renowned for balancing timeless sophistication with contemporary sensibility, Priya Patil continues to shape modern luxury menswear through craftsmanship, innovation and distinctive character.

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