Luxury Skincare Redefined: Cosmus Skincare Launches in India The Ultimate Skincare Solution

New Delhi [India], July 3: India's newest skincare launch Cosmus Skicare is transforming the skincare chemistry. With historically acclaimed ingredients and innovative formulations that cater to all skin concerns and provide targeted treatments, enter Cosmus Skincare, pioneering an unconventional approach by creating solutions from the extensive study of skin physiology, nature and innovation.

In the bustling world of skincare, where new products flood the market daily promising instant results, it is rare to find a brand that cuts through the noise with a focus on gentle, holistic solutions tailored to the unique needs of Indian skin. Inspired by her upbringing in Kerala, India, surrounded by the rich benefits of natural remedies and the significance of science in modern medicine, Cosmus Skincare's founder, Fathima Noureen Noushad, established the brand in 2019. Her vision was clear: to offer long-term solutions addressing Indian skin concerns. Setting itself apart, one of the defining factors of Cosmus Skincare is its meticulous formulation process, infusing advanced Japanese technology and S.M.A.R.T. principles (neuro-Soothing, Moisturizing, Anti-ageing, Touch) to develop products that target the root cause of skin problems. By staying true to the brand's philosophy of gentle, yet effective solutions, Cosmus skincare has worked visibly for repairing and improving skin health with targeted solutions.

Cosmus Skincare's approach to product development is rooted in extensive research and collaboration with experts from France and Japan, overseen by the brand's team in India. Leveraging expertise known for skincare innovation, the brand has curated a range of products harnessing patented ingredients, botanical extracts, and Asian beauty secrets to deliver results that are both effective and comfortable for the skin.

The brand's commitment to tailored solutions for Indian skin concerns such as photoaging, hyperpigmentation, and acne breakouts has struck a chord with consumers seeking a deeper level of skincare education and understanding. Rather than chasing passing trends, Cosmus Skincare advocates for embracing one's natural beauty and encourages holistic solutions promoting long-term skin health.

Central to the brand's philosophy is the recognition of the significance of skin's physiology and how it adapts to diverse environments. They believe in a personalized approach to skincare, using a combination of remedies tailored to specific concerns that are practical for consistent use. In their research and development process, they conducted studies on melanin-rich skin and tested traditional ingredients before finalizing their current formulations. For example, turmeric, a common ingredient in Indian skincare known for its antibacterial and skin-repairing properties, is sourced as Ukon or Japanese turmeric in their Cosmus skincare elixir glow serum. This high-quality turmeric has proven effective on melanin-rich skin without causing sun sensitivity unlike traditionally used turmeric.

Another significant ingredient is rice, a traditional remedy utilized in Kerala for addressing various skin and hair issues. What intrigued the team the most was the interesting backstory behind rice. Historically, sake makers in Japan were known for having remarkably youthful hands that defied the aging process compared to the rest of their bodies. This observation led to the revelation of the advantageous properties of fermented rice in skincare.

This led to the development of an anti-aging range focusing on hydrolyzed rice protein, which inhibits excess melanin production and promotes collagen production. Paired with grapefruit and Chinese botanical extracts known for their medicinal properties, this formulation offers a gentle solution for photoaging and overall ageing without any negative effects.

Cosmus differentiates itself by creating innovative products inspired by cultural influences and industry expertise, catering to consumers of all generations seeking holistic skincare solutions without gender barriers. They stress the importance of product quality and the principle of "less is more" for skincare enthusiasts. Ensuring the overall quality of a product is imperative, as compromised packaging can affect its effectiveness. To maintain quality, Cosmus prioritises lab tests like the product packaging compatibility test to ensure stability, as the packaging of a product would decide it's efficacy by a major percentage. Compromised packaging can lead to instability of the product inside, compromising product quality. Additionally, they believe in the effectiveness of products with fewer active ingredients, following S.M.A.R.T. principles to maximize results. By testing and sampling various formulations, they arrive at the best possible product for their customers.

