Lyfskills launches Lynk.coach, an AI-powered coaching management platform for sports, fitness, performance arts and skill development

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24: Lyfskills today announced the launch of Lynk.coach, an AI-first software platform built for coaches, academies, and businesses across sports, fitness, performing arts, and skills-based learning.

- Built from real operating insights, Lynk.coach helps coaches and academies run growth, operations and AI-assisted workflows in one platform.

Lynk.coach emerged from operating inside the extracurricular and coaching ecosystem through Lyfskills, where the team saw firsthand how fragmented the operating layer for this category still is--sessions run on instinct, communication is spread across messaging apps, payments require repeated follow-up, student tracking is inconsistent, and valuable coaching insight often disappears after the class ends.

That operating reality shaped Lynk.coach into what it is today: a purpose-built platform designed to help coaches and academies run their business on a single system across growth, operations and student management. The platform comprises public coach profiles that generate leads, batch-led session management, structured attendance, student progress reports, and AI-powered modules such as session planner, coach voice notes, progress reports and insights that advice what to focus on.

A defining part of the company's journey is how the platform itself was built. Lynk has been developed by using AI-native development workflows, with over 80% of the codebase accelerated through modern coding agents and human-led product orchestration. The result is a company building not only an AI-enabled product, but an AI-first organization--one that uses artificial intelligence both in how it builds and in what it ships.

India's coaching economy--spanning sports, fitness, music, performing arts, martial arts, and skills development--was a $5 billion market in 2024¹, with an estimated 10 million children actively participating in sports and extracurricular activities² and a rapidly growing adult wellness base at under 1% penetration³. Fueled by rising incomes and shifting lifestyle priorities, the category is projected to reach $10 billion by 2030⁴.

"At 10% penetration even among India's urban consuming class, the market is still early," said Sumit Kapoor, Founder of Lyfskills. "This is where meaningful category creation begins. With millions of households entering the consuming class each year, and parents' willingness to spend ahead of their income cohort on children's development, the structural conditions for a category inflection are falling into place. Lynk.coach is being built to serve that shift."

The company believes the future of this market will belong to platforms that combine operational depth with intelligent assistance.

"With Lynk.coach, our ambition is simple," Kapoor added. "Help coaches spend less time managing chaos and more time delivering outcomes. We believe the next generation of coaching businesses will run on AI-native software, and we want Lynk.coach to be that operating layer."

The platform is now live at www.lynk.coach

Sources: ¹ Deloitte/HFA India Fitness Report 2025, IMARC Group, Allied Market Research ² Internal estimates ³ Deloitte/HFA 2025 ⁴ Segment-level projections from Deloitte, IMARC, and Mordor Intelligence

About the Founder

Sumit Kapoor is the Founder of Lyfskills and Lynk.coach. He brings over 18 years of experience across revenue, growth, monetisation, and business operations, with leadership roles spanning Snapdeal, Swiggy, Dukaan, Max Life, and Nippon Asset Management. His work has focused on building and scaling business verticals, and he now brings that operating experience to the coaching and extracurricular ecosystem.

About Lyfskills

Lyfskills was founded in late 2024 and launched operations in February 2025. The company operates in the extracurricular and coaching ecosystem, working across parents, coaches, academies, and venues to improve access, delivery, and operating efficiency. Its on-ground operating experience in this category helped shape the thinking behind Lynk.coach, an AI-first software platform built for coaches and academies.

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