M.A. Rangoonwala College Launches Abeda Inamdar Centre of Implantology and Digital Dentistry in Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre has inaugurated the Abeda Inamdar Centre of Implantology and Digital Dentistry, marking a significant milestone in the institution's efforts to advance dental education, clinical training, research and patient care through cutting-edge technology.

The state-of-the-art centre brings together advanced digital dentistry technologies and clinical training, providing students, faculty and clinicians with exposure to modern treatment planning, implantology and prosthetic rehabilitation practices aligned with evolving global standards.

Established under the visionary leadership of Mrs. Abeda Inamdar, President, MCE Society, the centre reflects the institution's commitment to developing world-class educational infrastructure and preparing future dental professionals for an increasingly technology-driven healthcare environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Abeda Inamdar said, "Through virtual patient technology, we can now plan and preview every step of treatment with exceptional accuracy before any procedure begins. This means safer, more predictable care and fewer visits for patients. At the heart of this centre is our dual commitment--to better dental education and to the communities we serve, ensuring that advanced digital dentistry translates into skilled professionals and improved oral health for the public."

Dr. Ramandeep Dugal, Principal and Head of the Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology, said the centre was the outcome of years of planning and collaboration.

"This facility has been created to bridge the gap between conventional dentistry and the rapidly evolving digital era. It offers students hands-on exposure to technologies that are becoming the global standard in diagnosis, treatment planning, implantology and prosthetic rehabilitation. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Parvez Inamdar, whose guidance, encouragement and valuable inputs from the inception of this project until its completion have been instrumental in making this vision a reality," he said.

The centre was developed with the support of *Dr. Vivek Hegde, In-charge Principal and Head of the Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, and *Dr. Smita Musani, In-charge Head of the Department of Prosthodontics. Their leadership and contributions played an important role in the successful establishment of the facility.

Headed by Dr. Mohit Kheur, the centre will spearhead academic, clinical and research initiatives in digital dentistry and implantology. Students will receive structured training in digital workflows, guided implant surgery, CAD/CAM prosthodontics, digital smile design, evidence-based implantology and contemporary laboratory techniques.

The facility is equipped with advanced digital infrastructure, including intraoral scanners, 3D facial scanners, CBCT-integrated treatment planning systems, CAD/CAM systems, milling technology and digital design software. Together, these technologies enable an end-to-end digital workflow--from diagnosis and virtual treatment planning to the fabrication of precise prosthetic restorations.

The integration of these technologies is expected to support greater treatment accuracy, improved aesthetics, shorter treatment timelines and enhanced patient experience.

A key feature of the centre is its newly established *Digital Dentistry Laboratory, which will provide undergraduate and postgraduate students, interns and faculty members with practical exposure to emerging digital technologies. A dedicated 3D Printing Laboratory is also being developed to manufacture surgical guides, diagnostic models, implant models, provisional restorations and other customised dental appliances.

The implantology unit supports computer-guided implant surgery through the integration of CBCT imaging, intraoral scanning and digital treatment planning. Advanced conscious sedation facilities have also been incorporated to enhance patient comfort and safety during complex procedures.

With the launch of the Abeda Inamdar Centre of Implantology and Digital Dentistry, M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre is strengthening its focus on technology-enabled dental education and clinical practice. The centre aims to equip the next generation of dental professionals with the skills and practical experience required to deliver modern, evidence-based and technology-driven patient care.

About M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre

M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre is committed to excellence in dental education, clinical care and research, with a focus on developing skilled dental professionals equipped to meet the changing needs of modern healthcare.

Website: www.mardentalcollege.org

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