M. Q. Syed Bets Nearly Rs. 24 Crore on EXHICON Group's Listed Entity; Board Clears Preferential Allotment at Rs. 479 per Share

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited, a part of the EXHICON Group established in 1997 and India's first publicly listed exhibition services company has announced a significant promoter-led capital infusion. The company's Board of Directors approved the preferential allotment of 5,00,000 equity shares/warrants to promoter M. Q. Syed, during its meeting held on July 7, 2026.

The allotment was approved at ₹479 per security, a price determined in accordance with the applicable SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. Upon full conversion and allotment, the transaction will represent a capital infusion of approximately ₹23.95 crore by the promoter.

An infusion of this magnitude is viewed as a strong indicator of long-term conviction, as it involves deploying substantial personal capital into the company using the regulatory pricing formula rather than through open-market purchases.

Strategic Impact & Market Position

The proposed infusion also strengthens Exhicon's capital base and enhances its financial flexibility as the company pursues expansion opportunities in India's rapidly growing exhibitions, conventions, and MICE ecosystem.

Exhicon is India's first 360-degree integrated exhibition and event services company, offering end-to-end solutions across:

* Exhibitions and event infrastructure

* Design and build

* Venue as a Service (VaaS)

The company has steadily expanded its presence in one of India's fastest-growing business services sectors, supported by increasing demand for large-format exhibitions, corporate events, international trade shows, and multipurpose event venues across India.

Promoter Alignment: The Board's approval of the preferential issue reflects continued promoter alignment with shareholders and reinforces management's confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy.

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