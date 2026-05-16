M & S Unveils Summer of Love That at Times Lifestyle Week with Showstopper Sonam Bajwa

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 16: M & S, the iconic British Retailer, showcased its much-anticipated Summer 26 Collection at Times Lifestyle Week, bringing the spirit of Summer of Love That to the runway.

Through this, M & S celebrates the power of compliments, highlighting how small moments of appreciation can uplift confidence, inspire personal style, and make everyday fashion feel even more meaningful.

Taking centre stage was the gorgeous style icon Sonam Bajwa, admired for her effortless elegance and versatile screen presence. She lit up the runway in one of the season's standout looks, embodying the effortless sophistication and fashion-forward spirit M & S is known for. She wore a polka dot swimsuit with a flattering U-neckline, paired with wide-leg cotton palazzo trousers.

Speaking about the showcase, Sonam Bajwa shared, "Walking for M & S at Times Lifestyle Week was such a wonderful experience. What I love most about the Summer 26 collection is how effortlessly it blends elevated style with comfort and ease. Every look feels modern, versatile and perfect for the way people want to dress today. And honestly, these are the kind of outfits you naturally get complimented in."

About the Summer 26 Collection showcased at DTFW by M & S

The Summer Refresh where modern femininity met functional design. Ribbed knit vests with sweetheart necklines and peplum hems introduced soft structure, paired effortlessly with wide-leg linen trousers featuring sporty side stripes. Classic cotton shirts and striped co-ord sets brought a timeless appeal, while tiered mini dresses and denim peplum jackets added a playful yet polished dimension to everyday dressing.

The Holiday Edit introduced a bold palette of black, white, and red, featuring embroidered swimwear, breezy beach separates, and relaxed silhouettes. Coastal-inspired motifs and fluid shapes brought a sense of effortless vacation dressing.

The Casual Edit earthy tones of chocolate and ivory defined understated elegance. Fluid dresses, embroidered blouses, and linen-rich trousers focused on comfort-driven style that transitions easily from day to evening.

The Menswear Autograph collection featured lightweight stretch chinos, textured seersucker shirts, and elevated summer essentials defined by contemporary cuts and refined detailing.

The Smart Edit, where structured tailoring met contemporary design. Plisse tops, draped silhouettes, and tailored waistcoats offered a polished, modern approach to occasion and workwear dressing.

For more on the collection, visit www.marksandspencer.in

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