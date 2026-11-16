Maa Acorn Partners with Resolute to Bring Bengaluru's First Residential Longevity Clinic to Ayana Woods

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 16: Maa Acorn has partnered with Resolute to establish a longevity clinic within Ayana Woods, its 75-acre villa community in Sarjapura, Bengaluru. The partnership will bring medical consultations, diagnostic assessments and personalised longevity programmes into the residential development, strengthening its vision of integrating preventive healthcare into everyday living. The clinic will form part of Ayana Woods' 8-acre resort-style club, reflecting an approach to luxury residential development that places long-term well-being alongside architecture, nature and community.

Bringing Longevity Closer to Home

As conversations around health evolve from treating illness to maintaining long-term well-being, longevity is emerging as an important dimension of preventive healthcare. Beyond lifespan, the focus is increasingly on healthspan, the period of life spent in good health and functional independence. This approach places greater emphasis on understanding individual health needs and making informed decisions about lifestyle and preventive care.

Through this partnership, The Resolute will establish its longevity clinic at Ayana Woods, providing residents with access to medical consultations, diagnostic assessments and personalised programmes. These services are intended to help individuals better understand their health and make informed decisions about their long-term well-being.

By locating the clinic within the residential community, the partnership aims to make preventive healthcare more accessible, reducing the need to travel elsewhere for consultations and assessments. It also introduces a dedicated medical facility into the residential experience, extending the role of the development beyond conventional recreational amenities.

A Different Approach to Luxury Living

Ayana Woods is being developed around the idea that residential luxury extends beyond the home itself. Its 8-acre resort-style club is envisioned as the centre of the community's wellness and social experience, bringing together the longevity clinic, a sauna and recovery suite, dining spaces, sports facilities, social areas and accommodation for residents' guests.

The club is designed to bring several lifestyle facilities together within a single destination. Residents will have access to spaces for recreation, recovery, dining and social interaction, while the clinic will provide a dedicated setting for consultations and diagnostic assessments. This combination distinguishes the club's planned offering from a conventional clubhouse centred primarily on leisure and fitness.

Featuring modern Bali-themed villas, Ayana Woods brings the essence of Bali-inspired living to Bengaluru, blending tropical design with a contemporary residential experience. The architectural vision complements the development's natural surroundings and connects with Aranya, the community's forest park, which features shaded walking trails intended to encourage outdoor activity and engagement with nature.

Integrating Health, Nature and Community

Beyond its physical facilities, Ayana Woods places emphasis on creating opportunities for residents to connect through shared activities. Planned initiatives such as the Ayana Run Club are intended to encourage regular physical activity, while shared dining spaces and curated social experiences provide opportunities to build relationships.

The Founders' Circle, introduced for the first 50 members, will offer founding-member privileges, priority access to clinic programmes and curated social experiences. The initiative is designed to establish an early community around the club and its activities, with opportunities for members to participate in a range of shared experiences.

The partnership with The Resolute adds a dedicated medical dimension to this wider residential offering. By bringing consultations, assessments and personalised longevity programmes into the community, the clinic complements the development's recreational facilities and natural setting.

Rethinking the Future of Residential Development

The development's current plans include 456 villas across four typologies Asri, Amara, Agung and Awan with built-up areas ranging from approximately 2,800 to 6,400 sq. ft. The opening phase 1 spans 47 acres within the larger 75-acre community.

For Maa Acorn, the partnership represents a step towards a residential model that considers how healthcare, the built environment and shared spaces can contribute to the residential experience. Rather than viewing medical facilities, recreation and nature as separate elements, Ayana Woods brings them together within its larger development plan.

The project is open to prospective buyers, with private previews available at the Ayana Woods experience centre in Sarjapura. Its formal launch is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

As Ayana Woods progresses towards its launch, the collaboration with Resolute adds a dedicated longevity clinic to its residential offering. The development brings together modern Bali-themed villas, natural landscapes, recreational facilities and personalised healthcare services within a single community.

By incorporating a longevity clinic into its resort-style club, Ayana Woods seeks to broaden the conventional definition of luxury living, placing greater emphasis on access to healthcare, well-designed surroundings and quality of life.

Ayana Woods is BMRDA-approved and registered under Karnataka RERA (TOR/PRM/KA/RERA/1251/308/PR/260223/001644). Private previews at the Ayana Woods experience centre in Sarjapura, Bangalore

Media contact

Name - Maa Acorn

Email - info@maa-acorn.com

Phone - +917090454000

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