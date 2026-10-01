Maa Acorn unveils Ayana Woods, Bengaluru's first longevity- and wellness-anchored villa community, with the largest resort-style club spread across 8 acres

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: Maa Acorn Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. today unveiled the resort-style club at Ayana Woods, its 75-acre villa community in Sarjapura: an 8-acre club with a longevity clinic at its heart, positioned as the largest club of its kind in any villa community in Bengaluru. The club is central to Maa Acorn's vision for Ayana Woods as a residential community built around longevity and wellness. The project is already open to buyers; its formal launch is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

The resort club

Spread across 8 acres at the centre of the community, the club brings a longevity clinic inside the gates, so that a resident's doctor is a walk away, not a drive across the city. Around it sit a sauna and recovery suite, dining, sport and social spaces, and resort accommodation for residents' guests, with roughly 1.5 lakh sq ft of built-up area in the first phase. Designed by Studio on Island, Bali, in the same language of open pavilions, stone and timber as the villas, it opens onto Aranya, the community's forest park. Its longevity partner will be announced separately.

Why a clinic and not a clubhouse

Longevity homes are a new category worldwide. Their focus is not simply on a pool or balcony, but on how the home and its surrounding environment can support healthier daily routines - bringing medical and recovery facilities into the community while keeping residents connected to nature. Similar projects are being developed in the United States, Thailand, Australia and the UAE; in Melbourne, Elysium Fields is a USD 1.7 billion wellness-focused residential precinct.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate was worth USD 584 billion in 2024, up from USD 225 billion in 2019 - more than doubling in five years - and is projected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2029. The institute's research also found evidence that wellness-focused residential properties at the middle and upper ends of the market can command a 10-25 per cent premium over conventional properties. India's wellness real estate market has already doubled to USD 13 billion - yet almost every property advertisement in the country still sells square feet and a clubhouse.

Built to add healthy years

Longevity is not simply about living longer; it is about staying healthy for longer, and much of that is influenced by daily habits - how much we move, how well we sleep and recover, what we eat, and how early we seek medical care. The club is designed to make those routines easier to build into daily life. The clinic is intended to move care beyond an annual check-up towards more continuous engagement. The sauna and recovery suite make recovery part of the routine. The Ayana Run Club starts and ends at the club, while trails through Aranya create a natural setting for morning walks. Shared tables and doctor-led panels are designed to bring residents together around common health and wellness goals.

The Founders' Circle: the first fifty

Membership opens with residents and will extend, in limited numbers, to members from across the city. The first 50 members form the Founders' Circle, with privileges that will not be offered again: founding-member status for life, name engraved on the Ayana founder's wall. recognition at the club, first access to the clinic's programmes, priority on guest stays and on the club's calendar of dinners and doctor panels.

"Every villa project in Bengaluru has a clubhouse. We are building the city's largest resort club, and putting a clinic at the centre of it, because the club is where a longevity community actually lives - not the villa," said Rishabh Raj, Chief Operating Officer, Maa Acorn.

The first fifty people who join are not buying a membership. They are setting the culture of the place, and they will be treated that way for as long as the club stands."

About the project

Ayana Woods is planned for 456 villas in its current phases, with a 47-acre first phase; further phases under planning could take the community to around 1,000 homes. The villas come in four typologies - Asri, Amara, Agung and Awan - from about 2,800 to 6,400 sq ft of built-up area. Partnerships in longevity, mobility and sustainability will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ayana Woods is BMRDA-approved and registered under Karnataka RERA (TOR/PRM/KA/RERA/1251/308/PR/260223/001644). Private previews at the Ayana Woods experience centre in Sarjapura, Bangalore

Media contact

Name - Maa Acorn

Email - info@maa-acorn.com

Phone - +917090454000

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