Maa Kauvery, Chennai's New 120-Bed Exclusive Women and Children's Hospital Inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Health Minister

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26: Kauvery Hospital - Radial Road has launched Maa Kauvery, a dedicated 120-bed hospital for women and children, offering an extensive range of services related to maternity care, obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility, neonatology, paediatrics and paediatric critical care under one roof.

Dr. K.G. Arunraj, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the hospital in the presence of Dr S Chandrakumar, Founder & Executive Chairman, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder & Managing Director, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Dr D Sengutuvvan, Co-Founder & Executive Director from Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

The occasion was also graced by Mr. D. Sarathkumar, Hon'ble Minister for Human Resources Management, Government of Tamil Nadu and Smt. J. Kamatchi, Hon'ble MLA, Pallavaram Constituency.

Maa Kauvery will provide 24/7 maternity care and specialised management of normal and high-risk pregnancies for expectant mothers, with dedicated clinical teams available round the clock to support women through pregnancy, labour and childbirth. The hospital will offer dedicated birthing facilities, besides providing comprehensive antenatal, delivery and postnatal care, ensuring coordinated support for mothers and newborns throughout the maternity journey.

This comprehensive maternity care will be supported by advanced laparoscopic gynaecologic surgery and fetal medicine services, enabling women to access specialised care across different stages of their maternal journey. The hospital will also extend its women's healthcare services to fertility care through assisted reproductive services, including Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

For newborns, the hospital is equipped with advanced neonatal care facilities, including a Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The in-house Level 3 NICU enables the hospital to provide advanced and comprehensive care for critically ill newborns including premature babies born before 30 weeks of gestation or weighing less than 1.5 kg. The unit will also have round-the-clock access to neonatal specialists, respiratory support and advanced life-support technologies. The paediatric specialities also include paediatric pulmonology, paediatric nephrology, paediatric intensive care, paediatric haematology, neonatology and supporting care.

For children, Maa Kauvery will offer comprehensive paediatric care, including a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and 24/7 paediatric emergency services. Specialised teams will be available round the clock to provide prompt assessment and management of critically ill and high-risk children.

Dr. D. Senguttuvan, Co-Founder, Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "Women and children have healthcare needs that are unique and constantly evolving. Since 2024, Kauvery Hospital has been successfully running a 200-bed Maa Kauvery in Trichy, developing and refining an integrated model of care for women and children. With the launch of Maa Kauvery at Radial Road in Chennai, we are bringing this proven and perfected model to the city, combining specialised expertise, advanced infrastructure and compassionate care in one place. The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a team of highly trained specialists available 24/7. It will also address the evolving healthcare needs of women at every stage of life, including adolescent health, reproductive health and fertility care. Building on our experience in Trichy, this new facility aims to set new standards in paediatric and obstetric care in Chennai."

In addition to maternity and paediatric services, Maa Kauvery will provide comprehensive gynaecological care, extending the continuum of healthcare for women across different stages of life. The services will cover a wide range of needs, from menstrual health and PMOS to menopause and other gynaecological conditions. The facility will also have a counselling clinic offering personalised health advice and preventive care, along with specialised services for gynaecologic oncology and breast health, including mammography.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)