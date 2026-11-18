NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18: Maa Kauvery Hospital Radial Road has launched 'Maa Thalirgal', a comprehensive School Health Programme aimed at promoting holistic health and well-being among school-going children through preventive healthcare, early identification of health concerns and structured medical support. The initiative seeks to establish sustainable healthcare partnerships with schools, bringing professional medical guidance and health awareness closer to children and their families.

With an emphasis on nurturing healthier childhoods, Maa Thalirgal will focus on supporting children's physical, emotional and developmental well-being through a structured approach to school health. The programme will encompass periodic growth and development monitoring, preventive health screenings, vaccination awareness, nutrition education and interactive health awareness sessions.

As part of the initiative, children will undergo age-appropriate assessments covering parameters such as height, weight, BMI, and growth patterns, helping identify potential health concerns at an early stage. The programme will also facilitate awareness on immunisation, balanced nutrition, physical activity, personal hygiene, puberty and mental well-being, encouraging children to adopt healthy practices from an early age.

Dr. Senguttuvan Duraisamy, Co-founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "Childhood is a crucial phase in shaping an individual's long-term health, and the importance of preventive healthcare during these formative years cannot be overstated. Several health concerns, including nutritional deficiencies, growth abnormalities and lifestyle-related issues, can go unnoticed without regular monitoring and timely intervention. Through Maa Thalirgal, we aim to take healthcare beyond hospital settings and into schools, creating opportunities for early identification of health concerns while encouraging children to develop healthy habits from a young age. By bringing together healthcare professionals, educators and parents, the programme seeks to build a stronger foundation for children's physical, emotional and developmental well-being. We believe that investing in children's health today is essential to nurturing a healthier generation tomorrow."

The programme aims to create a supportive ecosystem where schools, healthcare professionals, and parents work collaboratively towards children's health. By integrating health assessments with awareness and education, Maa Thalirgal seeks to make preventive healthcare an integral part of the school experience, while encouraging parents to take a proactive approach to their children's health.

Through Maa Thalirgal, Maa Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, aims to strengthen its commitment to paediatric and preventive healthcare, recognising that early intervention, health education and regular monitoring play an important role in building a healthier future generation.

About Maa Kauvery Hospital Radial Road

Maa Kauvery Radial Road is a dedicated 120-bed hospital for women and children under Kauvery Hospital, offering comprehensive healthcare across maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility, neonatology, paediatrics and paediatric critical care. The hospital provides specialised care for normal and high-risk pregnancies, antenatal and postnatal care, advanced gynaecological procedures, fetal medicine and fertility treatments, including IVF and IUI. Equipped with a Level 3 NICU and PICU, it offers advanced care for premature newborns and critically ill children, alongside comprehensive women's healthcare services spanning reproductive health, menstrual disorders, menopause and gynaecological oncology.

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