MAAC Completes a Celebration of Exemplary Creative Talents with MAAC Creative League 2026 (MCL)

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: MAAC, a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, Digital Content Creation, Gaming and Multimedia successfully concludes the eleventh edition of its flagship creative challenge titled, 'MAAC Creative League' (MCL). MCL witnessed participation of more than 11,000 students pan India, across 14 categories including Social Media Ads, Poster Design, UI Design, 30-Second Video, Photography, AI Comic Book and many more.

MAAC Creative League (MCL) is one of the much-awaited events at MAAC wherein students from all centres participate irrespective of their course, course duration, academic qualification etc. There are fourteen categories in which the students enrol and submit interesting artworks. Through MCL, MAAC aims to create a competitive ecosystem for every student to nurture, groom and improvise on their skills.

Registrations and submissions for the 11th edition are currently live, post which evaluations are undertaken; and winners are being announced every day on MAAC India's social media handles. The winning categories include a multitude of levels, including daily, zonal and national winners. MAAC is recognising and awarding over 56 winners pan India, across 14 categories.

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, and Brand Custodian, MAAC shared, "For us, classroom learning alongside real life training and nurturing the competitive spirit of our students is crucial to ensure they are prepared to take on the professional world. Through competitions like MCL, our students are able to test out their skills amongst a host of other MAAC students across India and learn the essentials of work such as teamwork, creativity, and discipline."

MAAC Creative League is an annual competition where students of MAAC from across the country get to participate in various AVGC-XR and creative categories to test their readiness. As part of the curriculum, MAAC teaches its students, life skills along with core technical skills. They learn time management, working under pressure, presentation skills, teamwork, and resilience, along with the technical tools and software.

About MAAC

Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is India's leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centres globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Digital Design Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, NDTV, NY VFXwaala amongst others.

For further information please visit- www.maacindia.com.

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