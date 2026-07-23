Maaza® marks 50 years with Special Cover; Mango farmers felicitated on National Mango Day

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 23: India's homegrown billion-dollar fruit-based drink, Maaza® celebrates 50 years of bringing the authentic taste of Indian mangoes from orchards to millions of consumers. On National Mango Day, Coca-Cola India and the Department of Posts, Government of India, released a 'Special Cover' celebrating 50 years of Maaza®. The occasion also honoured mango farmers associated with Project Unnati by Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation, recognizing the generations of farming communities whose contribution has helped preserve India's mango heritage and made Maaza®'s five-decade journey possible. The Special Cover, released by Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, and Department of Posts, celebrates India's enduring mango heritage.

The Special Cover was released by Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, in the presence of Col. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications; Devyani Rana, Vice President - Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia; Coca-Cola India's bottling partners; mango supplier Foods & Inns Ltd. and NGO partner CENDECT.

Since its launch in 1976, Maaza® has been a familiar part of India's households, carrying the taste of the beloved mango that is grown in orchards across India. For five decades, the brand has continued to connect consumers with the taste of India's favourite fruit throughout the year.

The Special Cover serves as a lasting philatelic record, capturing Maaza®'s association with the Indian mango through an illustration inspired by mango orchards and the iconic Maaza® bottle. Titled 'Celebrating 50 Years of Mango in a Bottle', the design pays tribute to the brand's five-decade journey while honouring the farming communities behind it.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, said, "India has achieved self-reliance in food production, and our next priority is to create greater value through food processing by strengthening infrastructure and expanding market opportunities for our farmers. Our farmers are our 'annadatas', and every effort to strengthen the agricultural value chain is an investment in their future.It is encouraging to see homegrown beverage brands like Maaza celebrate this legacy of India's beloved mangoes 'aam' by bringing its authentic taste to millions of households while supporting farmers and contributing to local economies. The release of the Special Cover by the Department of Posts is a tribute to India's mango heritage and the farmers who sustain it."

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President - Integrated Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, "For five decades, Maaza has brought the authentic taste of Indian mangoes including Alphonso to millions of consumers, making the country's favourite fruit available all year round. Rooted in the goodness of delicious Indian mangoes, Maaza has built a lasting connection with generations of consumers while humbly supporting Indian farmer families with procurement, technology support and value chain partnerships. This milestone is a testament to an efficient value chain, from sourcing and processing to bottling and distribution, that ensures our products reach consumers across the country. The Special Cover from the Department of Posts recognizes this shared journey and the ecosystem that has made it possible over the past 50 years."

Paritosh Ladhani, Joint Managing Director, SLMG Beverages, said, "Behind every bottle of Maaza is a seamless value chain driven by farmers, processing units, manufacturing facilities, truckers, distributors, and retailers working together every day. We are proud to play our part in ensuring that authentic taste of mangoes reaches millions of consumers through a reliable and efficient supply chain. As Maaza celebrates 50 years, this recognition belongs to every individual across the entire ecosystem whose efforts have helped make Maaza a household name across India."

The Special Cover builds on Maaza®'s golden jubilee celebrations, which included the national campaign '50 saal se, sip-sip mein aam', and stands as a lasting tribute to the brand's fifty-year association with India's national fruit and the farmers behind it.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products, which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India, its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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