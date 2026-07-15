Mach Travel Solutions Limited Crosses 85,000 Yatri Milestone Under Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 15: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company, today announced that it has successfully facilitated the travel of over 85,000 Yatris under the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme of the Government of Punjab, as on July 14, 2026.

The milestone has been achieved through the Company's ongoing execution of Cluster 2 of the project, under which Mach Travel Solutions is responsible for the end-to-end management of Yatri movements from its allocated districts, including transportation, accommodation, meals, destination management and on-ground coordination. Under the project, the Company is expected to facilitate the travel of approximately 1,85,000 Yatris during the tenure of the contract.

The successful facilitation of travel for over 85,000 Yatris reflects the Company's strong operational capabilities and reinforces its growing presence in the Government & Institutional Projects segment.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said:

"Crossing the milestone of over 85,000 Yatris is a proud achievement for the entire Mach Travel Solutions team. This project operates every single day, including weekends, and is a testament to the dedication, discipline and relentless efforts of our teams on the ground.

With a contract value exceeding ₹92 crore, the project involves facilitating the travel of approximately 1,85,000 Yatris during the tenure of the contract. Every day, nearly 1,000 Yatris commence their Yatra, while our teams manage operations for approximately 3,000 Yatris and coordinate around 75-76 buses on a daily basis.

Executing an operation of this scale requires meticulous planning, seamless coordination and unwavering commitment. As we continue to expand across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects, while progressing towards the launch of our B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform, we remain focused on leveraging technology, operational expertise and our pan-India network to deliver reliable, scalable and customer-centric travel solutions."

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.) is a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). Incorporated in 2004, the Company provides technology-enabled end-to-end travel solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects. The Company is also developing a B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem.

The Company has a strong pan-India presence with offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, and is accredited by and associated with leading national and international travel associations, including IATA, GBTA, PATA, IATO, ADTOI, OTOAI, SKAL International, JATA, ICPB, EGAC and NIMA. For more information, please visit https://www.machtravelsolutions.com.

Contact Details

Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Email: compliance@machtravel.com

Website: https://www.machtravelsolutions.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/likely events or circumstances.

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