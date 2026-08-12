Mach Travel Solutions Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 538% YoY to ₹144.33 Cr

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 12: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), formerly known as Mach Conferences & Events Limited, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. PAT rises 307% YoY to ₹6.17 Cr as diversified growth strategy gains momentum.

Q1 FY27 marked a strong start to the year for the Company, building on the momentum generated during FY26 as it continued its transformation from a predominantly MICE-focused organization into a diversified, technology-enabled Travel Solutions Platform. The quarter saw continued execution across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects, supported by a strong pipeline that provides visibility for the quarters ahead.

Consolidated Key Financials (Rs. Cr.):

Financial Performance Review

* Revenue from Operations stood at ₹144.33 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared to ₹22.62 crore in Q1 FY26, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 538%, driven by strong execution across key business verticals.

* EBITDA (including Other Income) stood at ₹8.92 crore, with EBITDA Margin at 6.09%, supported by continued business expansion and investments across emerging growth verticals.

Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹6.17 crore as compared to ₹1.52 crore in Q1 FY26, representing year-on-year growth of 307%.

* Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) stood at approximately ₹252 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting the overall scale of travel transactions handled across the Company's diversified business verticals during the quarter. The Company has commenced disclosure of GMV from Q1 FY27 to provide stakeholders with greater visibility into the scale of its underlying business activity.

* The strong growth during the quarter reflects increasing contribution from the Company's expanded business verticals, demonstrating the early impact of its transition from a predominantly MICE-led business to a technology-enabled Travel Solutions Platform.

Q1 FY27 Business & Operational Highlights

Q1 FY27 represents an important inflection point in MACH's transformation, with the strategic initiatives undertaken over the past year beginning to translate into financial performance and a more diversified revenue profile.

* Continued the Company's strategic evolution from a predominantly MICE-focused organisation into an technology-enabled Travel Solutions Platform spanning Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects, while also developing a B2C OTA platform.

* Entered Q1 FY27 with a diversified business base built during FY26, reducing dependence on any single vertical and creating multiple growth engines across the Company's travel ecosystem.

* Continued execution of the landmark Punjab Yatra program, valued at approximately ₹92 crore and covering approximately 1.85 lakh Yatris, providing revenue visibility across FY26, Q1 FY27 and beyond.

* Executed MICE programme wins across Oceania, valued at approximately ₹32 crore, covering approximately 950-1,000 delegates, with execution completed in Q1 FY27 as planned and contributing to the quarter's performance.

* Continued to scale the Corporate Travel Management business through long-term enterprise agreements, laying the foundation for a predictable and recurring revenue stream - onboarded 100+ clients since April 2026

* The Company's expanding Corporate Travel, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects businesses are progressively broadening the revenue mix, with an increasing focus on repeat, recurring and long-duration business opportunities.

* Further strengthened the Company's technology-enabled Corporate Travel offering through its Corporate Self Booking Tool (SBT), covering Search & Plan, Booking, Multi-Level Approval Workflow, Robotic Ticketing, Auto Invoicing and Reporting & MIS.

* Continued to expand its pan-India presence across Noida, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, alongside a growing global MICE execution footprint.

* Continued investment in the development of the Company's upcoming B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform, focused on building an integrated digital travel offering.

* With the foundations of the Company's diversified travel platform now substantially in place, the focus is increasingly shifting towards scaling each business vertical, deepening technology integration and leveraging cross-selling opportunities across its growing customer ecosystem.

* The Company enters the coming quarters with a strong pipeline across its key business verticals, providing encouraging visibility for continued business momentum.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said:

"Q1 FY27 marks an important milestone in MACH's journey. The scale-up we are witnessing reflects the transformation of the Company from a predominantly MICE-focused business into a diversified technology-enabled Travel Solutions Platform with multiple growth engines. Corporate Travel, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects are increasingly complementing our established MICE business, creating a broader and more resilient foundation for growth.

During the quarter, we continued to execute large domestic and international mandates, expanded our operational presence and strengthened our technology-enabled travel management capabilities. Importantly, the investments and strategic initiatives undertaken over the past year are now beginning to translate into financial performance and a more diversified revenue profile.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹144.33 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 538.06%, driven by strong execution across our business verticals. We are encouraged by the momentum across the business and expect this trajectory to continue into Q2 FY27. With a strong pipeline across our key businesses and continued scaling of our operations, we remain confident of sustaining this growth momentum through the year.

Looking ahead, our focus is increasingly shifting towards scaling each of our business verticals, deepening technology integration, expanding our customer base and leveraging opportunities across the MACH ecosystem. We have a strong pipeline across our key business verticals, providing us with encouraging visibility for the quarters ahead.

As we commence voluntary quarterly financial reporting, we are also taking another step towards greater transparency and engagement with our shareholders. We remain focused on disciplined execution, sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited:

Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.) is a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). Incorporated in 2004, the Company provides technology-enabled end-to-end travel solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects. The Company is also developing a B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem.

The Company has a strong pan-India presence with offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, and is recognised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and accredited by and associated with leading national and international travel organisations, including IATA, GBTA, PATA, IATO, ADTOI, OTOAI, SKAL International, JATA, ICPB, EGAC and NIMA.

For more information, please visit machtravelsolutions.com

For further information, please contact:

Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava

Company Secretary

Email: compliance@machtravel.com

Website: machtravelsolutions.com

Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Vaibhav Gupta / Mr. Yash Sanghavi

Investors Relation

Email: vaibhav.gupta@adfactorspr.com / yash.sanghavi@adfactorspr.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

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