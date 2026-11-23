PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 23: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company, announced that it has crossed 200 active transacting corporate clients for its Corporate Ticketing and Self-Booking Tool (SBT) services. It also plans to establish operations in Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad during FY27, extending its operational presence to ten cities upon completion.

Since launching its dedicated Corporate Travel vertical in April 2026, Mach has reached this milestone in approximately eight months, up from 140+ corporate clients reported as of September 30, 2026. This progression demonstrates continued enterprise client acquisition and transaction activity.

Strengthening the Corporate Travel Business

Mach's Corporate Travel offering combines its Self-Booking Tool with dedicated account management, structured booking workflows, approval mechanisms and centralised travel processes, helping businesses manage travel requirements efficiently.

Its active corporate clients span Automotive & Engineering, Cement & Building Materials, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services, Technology & IT, Electronics, Aviation, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, FMCG, Infrastructure, Consumer Products, Textiles and Industrials.

Corporate Travel provides opportunities for year-round transactions and long-term enterprise relationships, complementing Mach's established MICE business. The client base also creates potential for cross-selling MICE, hotel, incentive and leisure travel services, subject to individual client needs.

Planned Expansion into Three New Cities

The proposed offices in Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad would strengthen Mach's access to major corporate and industrial markets and help serve existing and prospective enterprise customers.

These locations would complement its seven existing offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, bringing the total to ten cities if the expansion is completed.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Kaushik Ghosh, Joint Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said:

"Crossing 200 active transacting corporate clients within eight months of launching our dedicated Corporate Travel vertical is an important milestone and reflects the growing acceptance of our technology-enabled travel management solutions.

Our planned expansion into Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad will further strengthen our presence in key corporate markets and bring us closer to our customers.

We remain focused on scaling our Corporate Travel business, strengthening client relationships and delivering sustainable long-term growth through technology and service excellence."

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.) is a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). Incorporated in 2004, the Company provides technology-enabled end-to-end travel solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure, Inbound Travel and Government & Institutional Projects.

The Company has a strong pan-India presence with offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, and is accredited by and associated with leading national and international travel associations, including IATA, GBTA, PATA, IATO, ADTOI, OTOAI, SKÅL International, JATA, ICPB, EGAC and NIMA.

For more information, please visit https://www.machtravelsolutions.com

The Company's B2C Online Travel Agency platform, Machtravel.com, is currently in public beta and brings together Flights, Hotels, Holidays, MICE, Cruises and Visa services.

Contact Details

Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Mrs. Swati Aggarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Email: compliance@machtravel.com

Website: https://www.machtravelsolutions.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.

Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/likely events or circumstances.

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