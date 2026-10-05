Macsen Energy's Sodium-Ion Cell Crosses 1500 cycles in testing, retains 90% capacity at 1000 cycles

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 5: Macsen Energy Private Limited has reached a milestone in its sodium-ion battery research. A cell made with the company's proprietary Prussian White cathode material has crossed 1,500 charge-discharge cycles while retaining 90% of its initial capacity at 1,000 cycles in laboratory testing.

The result marks progress in Macsen Energy's work to develop Prussian White cathode material and sodium-ion cells for applications where long operating life is important. It follows three years of research into the synthesis, refinement and electrochemical testing of the material.

"Crossing 1,500 cycles with sustained capacity and high coulombic efficiency, and retaining 90% of the cell's initial capacity at 1,000 cycles, is an important result for our team," said Achal Agrawal, CEO of Macsen Group, who also works as a researcher on the project. "This result comes from cycling an actual sodium-ion cell in our battery research lab. It validates the promise of our cell technology for long-life energy storage and supports the potential of our Prussian White cathode material to deliver sustained performance over repeated cycles."

Macsen Energy's research began within Macsen Labs Group, a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and niche pharmaceutical ingredients. While working on Prussian Blue as an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the treatment of radioactive contamination, the team began exploring its reduced and sodiated form, Prussian White, as a cathode material for sodium-ion batteries. The initiative has since been established as a separate company, Macsen Energy Private Limited.

Prussian White offers strong potential for large-scale manufacturing using commercially established raw materials produced in India, Europe, China and other countries. Its production can be scaled to thousands of tonnes using existing chemical manufacturing infrastructure. The upstream raw-material supply chain draws on abundant industrial feedstocks, including natural gas, nitrogen, oxygen and caustic soda.

However, producing it consistently at the quality needed for battery use requires careful control of its composition, sodium content, water content, crystal structure and other material properties. Macsen Energy has developed a proprietary synthesis process designed to produce high-quality, battery-grade Prussian White in high yields, with fewer processing steps, cost-efficient production and reduced environmental impact. The company has also filed a patent application relating to this manufacturing process.

"Prussian White may appear straightforward to synthesize, but producing a material that approaches its theoretical capacity and maintains strong electrochemical performance over repeated charge-discharge cycles is a much more demanding task," Agrawal said. "We see it as an engineered battery material, and our work spans chemical synthesis, material characterization, cell fabrication and testing."

Macsen Energy is continuing its work on cathode and anode materials development, coin-cell and pouch-cell testing, complementary battery materials and sodium-ion full cells. The company has also allocated 10,000 square metres of land for a proposed Prussian Blue Analogue cathode-material scale-up facility and sodium-ion cell fabrication pilot line.

About Macsen Energy Private Limited

Macsen Energy Private Limited develops materials and cell technology for sodium-ion batteries. Originating from research within Macsen Labs Group, the company brings together chemical synthesis, battery cell fabrication and electrochemical testing to advance Prussian Blue Analogue materials and sodium-ion technology.

Contact Details:

Apoorv Acharya

Email: info@macsenenergy.com

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