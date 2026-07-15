Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. Launches National Awareness Initiative on Work Permit Reality for Indian Youth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd., a government-approved immigration consultancy established in 2013, has launched a nationwide awareness initiative addressing the growing misinformation around overseas work permit opportunities targeting India's middle-class youth. As part of the initiative, the consultancy is urging middle-class families in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to verify overseas job opportunities and the credentials of immigration consultants before paying any fees to unverified agents.

The initiative is directed at young Indians between 1 8 and 30 years of age -- particularly those from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities -- who are increasingly falling prey to fraudulent visa agents and misdirected immigration advice.

According to the consultancy, a significant proportion of work permit seekers from middle-class families continue to approach unverified agents with promises of placements in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia -- destinations that carry extremely high eligibility thresholds for average academic profiles and remain the most fraud-prone segments of India's overseas employment market.

"A majority of candidates who reach us have already been misled -- either by unverified visa agents or by the widespread belief that only premium Western countries offer credible overseas work pathways," said Advocate Richa Dhanda, Legal and Immigration Law Advisor at Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. "The legal reality is that several European and Asia-Pacific countries offer structured, accessible work permit options for candidates with standard educational backgrounds-- including 10th and 12th pass candidates -- particularly in hospitality, construction, and manufacturing."

The consultancy has also urged applicants to run basic verification checks before engaging any immigration agency. According to Advocate Dhanda, two checks alone can protect most

families: confirming the agency is an active Private Limited company on the MCA Portal (mca.gov.in), and verifying its GST registration at gst.gov.in. "Any agency that cannot provide its CIN and GSTN should not receive your money," she said.

Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd., which serves clients across India as well as the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, maintains on-ground presence in Mauritius, Singapore, Malta, and Cyprus -- countries it identifies as offering practical, legally verified pathways for average Indian profiles at accessible cost brackets.

The awareness initiative includes a comprehensive digital resource covering work permit classifications, country-wise eligibility, common scam patterns, and industry-specific guidance for unskilled and semi-skilled workers -- available on the company's official website.

Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. has served over 1 0,000 clients since its founding and was recognised with the Best MSME 2025 National Award at the Bharat Nirman 2025 ceremony. The company has made its own verification details public: CIN U74999HR201 8PTC076503 and GSTN 06AAMCM1 754A1 ZR.

The company operates from its head office in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and a branch office in New Delhi, with international operations in the Philippines and Mauritius.

For further information: www.madhavimmigration.com

About Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd.:

Government-approved work permit and immigration consultancy established 201 3, headquartered in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Serves clients across India, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Nepal. On-ground presence in Mauritius, Singapore, Malta and Cyprus. CIN:U74999HR201 8PTC076503.

Contact: +91 981 77 001 06 | www.madhavimmigration.com

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