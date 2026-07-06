Madurai Hosts 6th Leg of Kauvery Hospital-TNSTC Veterans Tennis Tournament 2026

NewsVoir

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6: The VIth Leg of the Kauvery Hospital-Tamil Nadu Senior Tennis Club (TNSTC) Veterans Tennis Tournament 2026 was held at the Madurai Union Club from June 26 to 28, featuring Singles and Doubles events across seven age categories (40+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, and 75+).

Around 125 players from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan participated in the tournament, reflecting its growing popularity among veteran tennis players across the country. A total prize money of Rs. 2 lakh was distributed among the winners, runners-up, and semi-finalists across all categories. Trophies and Prize money were distributed by Mr. Jayaraman, Chairman, and Mr. N. Narayanasamy, Secretary, TNSTC.

The tournament featured several accomplished veteran players who have represented India at the World Veterans Tennis Championships. They included Sanjay Kumar (Kerala) in the 60+ category, Suresh Murthati (Telangana) and Tulasiram (Karnataka) in the 70+ category, and Venkatachalam Swaminathan (Tamil Nadu) in the 75+ category. Sanjay Kumar and Venkatachalam Swaminathan have both captained the Indian team at the World Veterans Tennis Championships. One of the highlights of the tournament was the participation of two octogenarian players, Mr. R. Nagarajan and Mr. Shivamony Moorthy.

In the singles events, Srikanth (40+), Ramesh S (50+), Srinivas Reddy (55+), Senthil Kumar (60+), V. Shankar (65+), Tulasiram (70+), and Venkatachalam Swaminathan (75+) emerged as champions in their respective categories. In the doubles events, Sathish Babu and M. Ramu (40+), Ramesh S and Sathish Babu (50+), Dinesh Thampi and Srinivas Reddy (55+), Sivakumar and Senthil Kumar (60+), Alapati Suresh and V. Shankar (65+), Tulasiram and Suresh Murthati (70+), and Venkatachalam Swaminathan and Veeramani K (75+) were the winners in their respective categories.

TNSTC, one of the most active veteran tennis organisations in South India, has a membership of around 550 veteran players. The club conducts four non-ranking tournaments annually at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Chennai, providing veteran tennis enthusiasts with regular opportunities for competitive play and camaraderie.

Kauvery Hospital played a key role in ensuring the health and safety of all participants. A dedicated medical team, supported by a fully equipped ambulance, remained on standby throughout the tournament to provide immediate medical assistance and first-aid support.

The next leg of the Tamil Nadu Senior Tennis Club Veterans Tennis Tournament will be hosted in Tiruchirappalli during September 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)