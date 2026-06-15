Magic Billion Global Skills Academy brings German Bachelor's Degrees to India at Half Cost in association with Steinbeis University

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: Magic Billion Global Skills Academy (MBGSA) today, announced the launch of its Global Degree Program in partnership with Steinbeis University, Germany. The initiative brings globally recognised higher education within reach of Indian students at a significantly lower cost.

The partnership was announced at India Habitat Centre, Delhi in presence of senior industry leaders, academic luminaries, policymakers and students. The occasion marked a significant milestone in India's pursuit of accessible, globally recognised higher education.

The programme offers a fully accredited Bachelor of Arts-Management from Steinbeis University, Germany -- delivered entirely online through weekend batches -- at a total fee of under ₹9 Lakhs, approximately half the cost of equivalent education in Germany.

Students with at least 1 year of bachelor's study from a recognized Indian university are eligible to enrol in this 3 year degree course. The degree holds EU Bologna Recognition and students enrolling under this program will have access across 27 European countries, creating direct pathways to the German Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) postgraduate programmes and international employment.

Magic Billion is a pioneering recruitment and talent management provider, specialising in international job placements for Indian youth, having placed more than 3000 Indians in OECD countries. Together with IndiaWorks, its exclusive partner company in Germany, it has a vision of placing 10,000 skilled Indian professionals in Germany alone by 2030. With a focus on facilitating successful career transitions abroad, Magic Billion ensures that candidates not only find job and apprenticeship opportunities but also receive all elements of upskilling, support and guidance throughout their professional journey.

Aditi Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder, Magic Billion & Co-CEO & Co-Founder, IndiaWorks, Highlighted that "India has 600 million people below 25 -- only 12 million enter the workforce every year. The challenge is not only offering courses but equipping them with the desired skill sets that is required to ensure job placements. This programme bridges that gap with a globally credentialed pathway our youth urgently needs."

Dr. Handirk von Ungern-Sternberg, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of IndiaWorks, spoke to the programme's longer-term ambition -- extending beyond the degree itself: "Education is only the first step. Through IndiaWorks, we are committed to supporting graduates in building structured, meaningful pathways to international career opportunities. India's talent is world-class; our role is to ensure the world sees it."

From the German side, Prof. Dr. Marco Wolfle, Academic Director at Steinbeis University, highlighted during the launch that "the programme's distinctive earn-while-you-learn model -- ensures a >90% placement on completion".

For more information about the programme, please visit the website https://magicbillion.in/online-german-degree-from-india/ or contact the admissions team at admissiongdp@mbgsa.com

About MBGSA: The education and skilling vertical of Magic Billion, MBGSA delivers internationally recognised qualifications, language training and structured career pathways -- connecting Indian talent to global opportunity.

About SREM: A specialised school within Steinbeis University, Germany, SREM offers industry-integrated, academically rigorous programmes built around leadership, innovation and employability.

About IndiaWorks- IndiaWorks is a global mobility company based in Germany, focused on connecting skilled Indian talent with employment opportunities and supporting career mobility across EU markets.

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