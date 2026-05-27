Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited; FY26 Revenue Grows 25% YoY to RS 32,887.30 Lakhs and H2 FY26 Revenue Reaches RS 16,580.93 Lakhs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited (BSE - SME: 544611), Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, an integrated agrochemical company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, and marketing of crop protection and biological solutions, announced its audited financial results for FY26.

Management Perspective & Outlook

Mr. Prashant Krishnamurthy, Executive Director, Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, said:

"FY26 has been a year of strong operational and financial performance for the Company. EBITDA increased to Rs. 3,425.88 Lakhs in FY26 from Rs. 2,583.29 Lakhs in FY25, reflecting healthy business growth and improved operational efficiencies.

During the year, profitability was impacted by certain accounting and listing-related adjustments aggregating to approximately Rs. 411 Lakhs, comprising unrealized forex loss of Rs. 264.16 Lakhs, exchange difference of Rs. 125.25 Lakhs, and listing-related expenses of Rs. 21.57 Lakhs. Despite these impacts, the Company delivered a healthy PAT of Rs. 1,652.33 Lakhs, demonstrating the resilience of our business model and strong underlying business momentum.

In H2 FY26, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹16,580.93 Lakhs and EBITDA of ₹1,789.84 Lakhs, with EBITDA Margin improving to 10.79%. We remain focused on expanding our sustainable and biological crop care portfolio while strengthening our presence in domestic and export markets for long-term growth."

About Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited

Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited is an integrated agrochemical company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, and marketing of crop protection and biological solutions. The Company's operations span the domestic and international markets with a comprehensive portfolio of over 50 products across key categories. Its modern Dahej facility is equipped for large-scale production and R & D innovation, enabling consistent quality and regulatory compliance under BIS and FAO standards.

Led by a management team with over three decades of industry experience, Mahamaya Lifesciences is expanding into bio-based and sustainable crop care segments, including Neem-based bio-insecticides and bio-fungicides, aligning with India's agricultural modernization and global sustainability goals.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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