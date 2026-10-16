MAHE to Host First India Edition of Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit 2027 in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, will host the Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit 2027 at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus from 20 to 22 April 2027. This prestigious summit will be held in India for the first time. It will provide a forum for university leaders, scholars, policymakers, researchers and industry representatives to exchange ideas and discuss the evolving priorities of higher education across Asia and beyond.

The 2027 summit will focus on "Talent, transition and scale: Leading in an era of expansion," with discussions on the opportunities and challenges shaping higher education, including talent development, technological transformation, internationalisation, research and innovation, demographic change and climate resilience.

The summit will also feature the live reveal of THE Asia University Rankings 2027 and the winners' ceremony for THE Asia Awards 2027, bringing together leading institutions and higher-education professionals from across the region.

Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "Hosting the Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit in India highlights the nation's growing role in global higher education. MAHE is proud to host this international event at our Bengaluru campus and to participate in discussions that could shape the future of universities, education, and research across Asia."

Speaking about the summit, Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "Hosting the Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit 2027 at MAHE Bengaluru is an important opportunity to promote meaningful dialogue about the future of higher education in Asia. As the summit comes to India for the first time, MAHE looks forward to welcoming university leaders, academicians, policymakers and industry representatives to Bengaluru and to creating oppurtunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration and innovation."

The summit will showcase MAHE Bengaluru's technology and innovation environment and provide international delegates with an opportunity to engage with the university's academic and research ecosystem.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

Event: THE Asia Universities Summit 2027

Dates: 20-22 April 2027

Venue: MAHE Campus, Govindapura, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Theme: Talent, transition and scale: Leading in an era of expansion

Host: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

Organiser: Times Higher Education (THE)

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