MaitriBodh Parivaar to Host "Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat Padyatra", Seeks to Revive India's Spirit of Unity and Togetherness

New Delhi [India], December 14: MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organization devoted to uplifting human consciousness and fostering unity, announces "Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat Padyatra". This monumental event will take place across three cities, Delhi, Mumbai, and Amritsar, on 15 December 2024. The padyatras will bring together over 1500 attendees in each city, symbolizing a unified effort to revive India's spirit of love, harmony, and togetherness.

Rooted in India's Sanskriti is the profound wisdom of "Truth is One, though sages call it by many names." With a vision to unite the world as one family, the padyatra aims to reignite the values of love, unity, and peace deeply woven into India's cultural heritage. Maitreya Dadashreeji, the visionary behind Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat and the Founder of MaitriBodh Parivaar, is working tirelessly towards bridging the divides of caste, religion, and beliefs. Through his endeavours for Global Transformation, he is working to establish "One World, One Family", uniting humanity under a shared banner of harmony.

Maitreya Dadashreeji (Transformation Pioneer, Founder - MaitriBodh Parivaar) expressed, "Our nation is woven by the threads of our Sanskriti, which unite us as one. Through Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat, we shall establish our nation as a united family -- bound by Love and Harmony. This unity will pave the way for us to ascend to the status of Vishwaguru."

Since its inception in 2013, MaitriBodh Parivaar has been at the forefront of offering spiritual programs and social reform projects, transforming lives and nurturing Maitri Bhaav--the spirit of love and friendship. The Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat Padyatra reflects the organization's unwavering commitment to transcending barriers and creating a harmonious and inclusive society.

Participants across the three cities will unite to spread the universal message of love and peace. This historic event is not just a journey but a mission to revive the nation's soul, emphasizing the significance of shared cultural heritage in fostering humanity's collective growth.

