Maiya Hospital Unveils New State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities; Strengthens Bengaluru's Healthcare Legacy

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17: Maiya Hospital announced a significant technological enhancement with the launch of its new state-of-the-art diagnostic and surgical facilities, reinforcing its 47-year legacy of trusted healthcare. The unveiling ceremony will feature the inauguration by Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka.

The hospital's management emphasised that the new technology upgrades align with their mission to bring global-standard healthcare closer to patients. For over 47 years, Maiya Hospital has been "caring for countless lives", symbolising a strong health heritage in Bangalore.

As part of the inauguration, Maiya Hospital is offering a limited-period 50% discount on CT scans, ensuring advanced diagnostics remain accessible to the public

Newly Upgraded Facilities at a Glance

1. Advanced CT Scan Machine - Powered by Siemens

A next-generation 96-slice Ultra Low Dose CT designed to enhance precision while ensuring patient safety.

Key features include:

- Ultra Low Radiation Exposure

- Safe for Children & Elderly Patients

- High-Quality, High-Resolution Imaging

- Faster Scans With Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy

2. Advanced Dialysis Unit

Designed to offer continuous, safe, and comfortable care for renal patients.

Highlights:

- Available 24x7 for emergency and scheduled dialysis

- Continuous monitoring by experienced Nephrologists & General Physicians

- Focus on infection control, patient comfort, and seamless medical supervision

3. Advanced Laparoscope - RUBINA by Karl Storz

A cutting-edge system enhancing surgical outcomes in minimally invasive procedures.

Key advantages:

- Immunofluorescence Technology for superior visualisation

- High-end surgical precision for complex and critical procedures

- Improved safety, accuracy, and recovery outcomes for patients

Speaking at the event, Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao said:

"Maiya Hospital has been an integral part of Bengaluru's healthcare fabric for decades. The addition of these advanced facilities reflects their commitment to providing accessible, high-quality medical services to the community. Upgrading technology while maintaining compassionate care is essential for a growing city like ours, and Maiya Hospital continues to set that benchmark."

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ajay Singh said

"Healthcare institutions must continuously evolve to meet the rising needs of our communities. Maiya Hospital's commitment to upgrading its diagnostic and surgical capabilities demonstrates a strong dedication to improving patient outcomes. These advancements will greatly benefit not just Bengaluru but the wider region relying on quality, affordable healthcare."

About Maiya Hospital

Maiya Hospital is one of Bengaluru's long-standing healthcare institutions known for ethical medical practice, expert consultants, and patient-centric delivery. The hospital continues to evolve with advanced infrastructure and modern medical technology to serve the growing needs of the community.

For more details logon to Maiya Hospital: Best Multi Speciality Hospital in Jayanagar, Bangalore

Contact for more details 7022316149 / 7406007777

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