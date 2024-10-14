Major international advertising network to support Indian companies looking to expand globally

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 14: AMIN (Advertising and Marketing Independent Network), a global alliance of independent advertising and marketing agencies, will be hosting its first conference in India from 21st to 23rd November 2024. This event will bring together independent advertising and marketing agencies from around the world to explore opportunities for Indian businesses to expand globally with the support of AMIN's extensive network. AMIN (Advertising and Marketing Independent Network), with 60 member agencies from 27 countries, is committed to driving excellence, innovation and growth for its clients. It creates a collaborative ecosystem that leverages diverse expertise and local insights to deliver best in class marketing solutions.

Phil Huzzard, President Global Board says, 'AMIN brings together a wealth of knowledge and experience from its member agencies, covering all facets of advertising, marketing, digital, and creative services. This collective expertise enables agencies to stay at the forefront of industry trends and best practices. We are excited to become part of the India growth story and partner with Indian companies who are looking to expand their global footprint. We invite you to meet us during our conference to learn more about how we can partner you in going global.'

Jignesh Maniar, Founder, Onads, an AMIN member from India: 'We have been part of AMIN for 7 years. AMIN truly functions like one organization and the internal collaboration is seamless. Many Indian companies are scaling their ambitions and eyeing the global market. AMIN agencies have their ears to the ground in their local markets, which can benefit Indian companies immensely in their vision to expand overseas.'

With AMIN, agencies are empowered to think globally, act locally and drive impactful growth in an ever-evolving market landscape. AMIN supports more than 100 global Fortune 500 clients and manages over 1$ billion of media spend globally.

As well as exchanging best practice in global marketing technologies and trends (including the rise of India as the home of many powerful global brands), conference delegates will be available to engage in deep discussions with brand owners looking to successfully enter international markets. Marketing agencies from around Asia, including Japan, China, Thailand and Australia, will be on hand, as well as agencies from Europe and North America.

The conference will focus on empowering Indian businesses to go global by leveraging AMIN's network of agencies. Discussions will center on strategies for international growth, accessing new markets and utilizing global resources to strategize building brands and business across diverse regions.

Indian companies with revenue of above USD $100 million who wish to scale globally can write will be invited for one to one meeting with global delegates from AMIN.

For contact email us at bringiton@onadsgroup.com

Website: https://www.aminworldwide.com/

