Makebot, Mumbai to Host the India chapter of MakeX World Robotics Championship

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: The excitement in the robotics community is set to reach new heights as the MakeX World Robotics Championship (MWRC) India Chapter proudly announces its official dates. The prestigious event & competition will take place from 19th to 20th October 2024, hosted by Makebot brings together innovators, engineers, and enthusiasts from across the globe to celebrate and advance the future of robotics. The MWRC India Chapter, a key part of the global MakeX World Robotics Championship series, is committed to showcasing cuttiedge technology and fostering international collaboration. This year's championship promises to be a landmark event with more than 1500 participants from across 300 leading schools across India.

Reema Deshkar, The National Coordinator for MWRC India Chapter, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event: "We are thrilled to host India nationals for this year's MakeX World Robotics Championship. We would be shortlisting 100 teams across different competition formats during the nationals to represent India at Global competitions to be held at Vietnam & China in the month of Nov & Dec. Our goal is to provide a platform that not only showcases the incredible talent within our borders but also fosters a global exchange of ideas and innovations.

Sameer Sharma, The National Head, school engagement, for MWRC India Chapter, said that this year the level of enthusiasm shown by the schools is really encouraging, we have already got more than 200 schools registering for the event and planning to send their teams for nationals. Process for participation has been simplified wherein school kids from age 6 to 16 would need to take an online basic aptitude test on coding, AI & Robotics. Children who qualify undergoes 15 days of online and offline training to prepare for competition. Makebot has already setup training centres across major cities of India.

The event will be held at Kanakia International School Auditorium, Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Rd, Chedda Nagar, Mumbai, MH 400043. A state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate the various activities and competitions planned for the championship. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere with numerous opportunities to engage with the latest advancements in robotics technology.

For more information about the MakeX World Robotics Championship India Chapter, including registration details and event schedules, please visit www.makebot.in/makex

About Makebot:

Makebot is a Robotics Solutions company offering STEAM education with new age experiential learning for students from age groups of 6 to 16 since 2017.

Makebot offers customized Robotic Lab setups for Schools by combining the power of coding, AI, Machine learning and robotics to provide students with hands-on learning experiences that foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

About the World Robotics Championship:

The World Robotics Championship is an international competition that aims to advance the field of robotics through collaboration, innovation, and competition. The championship brings together top minds from around the world to push the boundaries of technology and inspire the next generation of roboticists.

