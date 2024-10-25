Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Exciting Diwali Offers Including Gold Coins and Rate Protection

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world's largest jewellery retailers, has launched special offers for Diwali. Customers will receive guaranteed gold coins with every purchase, and a gold rate protection plan to safeguard against price changes. These offers are available on gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery.

The festive offers were unveiled by Bollywood star and Malabar Gold & Diamonds brand ambassador, Anil Kapoor, at a special event held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The event was attended by O. Asher, Managing Director of India Operations, N. K. Jishad, Regional Head (North), and K.P. Anees Basheer, Zonal Head (North), along with other dignitaries.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, "As a jeweller that prioritises customer satisfaction, we are delighted to introduce these exclusive Diwali offers. We aim to make the festive season even more special for our customers by offering them unparalleled benefits and an exceptional shopping experience. Our success in becoming a leading jeweller globally is a testament to the continued trust and support of our valued customers."

The Diwali offers, valid at all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms until November 3rd, include gold coins for purchases starting from Rs. 50,000: buyers of gold jewellery receive 200 mg, those purchasing Precious, Uncut, and Polki jewellery get 300 mg, and diamond jewellery buyers receive 400 mg gold coins. The gold rate protection scheme allows customers to book jewellery with just a 10% down payment and choose the lower rate between the booking or purchase date.

Additionally, customers can enjoy new designs while exchanging old gold without any depreciation in value. Special 'Buy Counters' with exclusive discounted jewellery collections have also been introduced to further elevate the Diwali shopping experience.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company is currently the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 360 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

