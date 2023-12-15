Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils 'Mine Diamond Festival' Across Stores; Offers Exclusive Discounts on Diamond Jewellery

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the global jewellery retailer, is unveiling 'Mine Diamond Festival', an exquisite showcase of the finest diamond jewellery from its popular subbrand, Mine Diamonds. This highly anticipated campaign will take place from December 8th to January 14th at all its stores and in the cities of NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from January 5th to February 11th. As part of the festival, customers can enjoy up to 25% off on diamond value and 100% value on exchange of old Mine diamond jewellery.

At Mine Diamond Festival, customers can explore a diverse range of diamond jewellery, including solitaire, party wear, casual picks, and bridal choices. The collection includes statement neckpieces, stunning earrings, delicate studs, and rings. Malabar's extensive product portfolio caters to all age groups, making it a preferred jewellery brand in the country.

M. P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, adds, "In our relentless pursuit of elegance and exclusivity, we invite our patrons to embark on a profound exploration of Solitaire pieces at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Crafted with meticulous precision, these pieces transcend adornment to elevate eternal unions with beauty and unforgettable memories. Solitaire rings, with their minimalist allure and a central diamond, symbolise profound meaning for couples. Our 'Mine Exclusives' showcase distinctive diamond pieces meticulously designed to elevate the wearer on every occasion. This collection stands as a testament to our dedication to passion and precision. Through this exclusive ensemble, our vision is to illuminate life's extraordinary moments with the unparalleled brilliance of diamonds."

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is committed to trust, transparency, and quality in crafting diamond jewellery using certified and responsibly sourced diamonds. Through a 28-step quality test, the brand ensures superior-quality jewellery. After a 28-point quality check, each piece receives GIA and IGI certificates, ensuring purity and international standards. Malabar offers value-added services like life-long maintenance, one-year free insurance, and a buyback guarantee. Each product has a price tag detailing the total weight, stone weight, and manufacturing cost, making the brilliance of diamonds accessible to everyone.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 335 outlets spread across 12 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories spread across India, Canada, the Middle East, the Far East, the U.K., and the USA. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally.

