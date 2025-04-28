Malabar Group Expands 'Hunger Free World' Project in Zambia, Providing Nutritious Meals to 10,000 Children

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Malabar Group's flagship CSR initiative, the 'Hunger Free World' project, has significantly expanded its food distribution program in Zambia, now reaching 10,000 schoolchildren with nutritious meals every day. Launched in Zambia last year, the project aims to combat hunger and poverty through sustained food security initiatives.

As part of the expansion, daily nutritious midday meals are being provided to students at John Laing Primary School, Chingwele Primary School, and Mambilima Primary School in Zambia. This initiative aligns with Malabar Group's earlier commitment to invest USD 1 million over a period of three years to support the school meal program in the country.

The expanded program was formally inaugurated at a ceremony held at John Laing Primary School in Lusaka by Zambia's Minister of Education, Mr. Douglas Syakalima. The event was attended by Malabar Group Vice Chairman Mr. K.P. Abdul Salam, Zambia's Consul General in Dubai Mr. Jerry Muuka, Zambian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mr. Duncan Mulima, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Zambia Mr. Arif Saeed, along with senior Zambian government officials, school authorities, and other dignitaries.

The 'Hunger Free World' project is Malabar Group's most impactful CSR initiative, with a mission to ensure no one goes hungry. In India, the project currently serves nutritious food packets to over 60,000 people daily across 81 cities in 17 states.

Speaking on the occasion, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, ''Malabar Group has always been committed to social welfare and community development. We are proud to serve thousands of people living in poverty every day through the 'Hunger Free World' initiative. Our ESG team has worked diligently in Zambia over the past year to bring this project to life. We sincerely thank President Hakainde Hichilema, Vice President Mutale Nalumango, and all Zambian government officials for their unwavering support."

Zambia's Minister of Education, Mr. Douglas Syakalima, praised the initiative, noting that school meal programs not only address child hunger but also foster a conducive environment for learning and personal growth. He expressed gratitude to Malabar Group for its commitment to the well-being and future of Zambian children.

Malabar Group allocates 5% of its annual profits toward various social welfare programs focused on healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and women's empowerment. The expansion of the 'Hunger Free World' project in Zambia marks another milestone in the company's journey towards creating meaningful and lasting social impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)