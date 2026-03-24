Malwa Stallions Announced as New Franchise in the Madhya Pradesh League

India PR Distribution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24: A new force in Central India's cricketing landscape enters the regional arena with the official announcement of Malwa Stallions, one of the newest franchises set to compete in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh League.

Representing the proud cricketing legacy and cultural spirit of the Malwa region, the franchise aims to build a high-performance team while nurturing emerging cricket talent from across the state.

Owned by entrepreneur Megha Rajak and led by Managing Director Suraj Rajak, Malwa Stallions will focus on developing a strong cricketing ecosystem that combines grassroots talent identification, professional team management, and a fan-first approach to the game.

The team will look to create a competitive squad capable of making an immediate impact in the league, while also building a long-term talent pipeline for young cricketers from Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) has been created to provide a professional platform for local cricketers to compete at a high level and showcase their skills on a larger stage. The league is ushering in a new era for cricket in the state by building a strong and competitive ecosystem that nurtures emerging players, promotes regional talent, and strengthens the cricketing landscape of Madhya Pradesh.

Suraj Rajak, Managing Director - Malwa Stallions

"Malwa Stallions marks an exciting new chapter for cricket in the Malwa region. Madhya Pradesh has always produced exceptional talent, and this league offers a strong platform to nurture future players while building a team culture rooted in pride, resilience and excellence."

Team Owner Megha Rajak added:

"Malwa Stallions is more than just a cricket franchise; it is a commitment to the sporting culture of Madhya Pradesh. We want to inspire young cricketers from small towns and cities to believe that they can compete at the highest levels. Through this team, we hope to create opportunities, celebrate local talent and build a strong connection with fans across the state."

With the upcoming season of the Madhya Pradesh League expected to attract strong participation and fan engagement, Malwa Stallions aim to quickly establish themselves as a competitive force while building a loyal fan base across the Malwa region.

Further announcements regarding player signings, team leadership, partnerships and key franchise initiatives will be made in the coming weeks

About Malwa Stallions

Malwa Stallions is a franchise team competing in the Madhya Pradesh League, representing the Malwa region of the state. The franchise aims to combine competitive cricket, regional pride, and long-term sporting development under one unified identity.

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